12th Edition Of Honda’s ‘Drive to Discover’ Covers Over 500 Km

On December 8, the 12th edition of Honda’s ‘Drive to Discover’ commenced and it covers over 500 km through the magical landscapes of Sikkim and West Bengal

Honda Cars India flagged off the twelfth edition of its experiential drive series, ‘Drive to Discover’ three days ago. The D2D has reignited a strong sense of community among the participants over the years and delivers premium experiences with cutting-edge technology, convenience, and sustainability according to the brand while allowing auto enthusiasts and media to drive around magnificent locations in the country.

The initiative is an annual drive event conceptualized and organized by the Japanese manufacturer to exemplify the robustness, excellence and dependability of all models sold by the brand in India. Besides being a perfect blend of adventure and premium Honda appeal, it showcases the durability, dependability and fuel efficiency of Honda cars.

The ‘Drive to Discover’ initiative this time around features the recently launched and well-received Honda Elevate, City hybrid, fifth generation City and Amaze, and passes through the magical landscapes of Sikkim and West Bengal.

The drive has commenced from the city of Siliguri and covers destinations like Gangtok, Pelling, and Kalimpong via the iconic town of Darjeeling and culminating on December 12 and we are part of it too.

Speaking of the ‘Drive to Discover’ initiative, Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing and Sales Honda Cars India noted: “We are thrilled to embark on yet another exciting edition of Drive to Discover, the 12th season holds the promise of an extraordinary journey. This drive not only showcases the breathtaking beauty of Northeast India but also highlights the capabilities of our vehicle lineup. We’re particularly pleased with the overwhelming response our newly launched Honda Elevate has received from customers nationwide. We look forward to seeking new adventures on this drive with our reliable models that seamlessly blend comfort, safety, and driving pleasure.”

The theme for this year’s drive is “The Journey to the East” and it covers over 500 km. The journey provides opportunities for the participants to see Mt. Kanchenjunga in all its grandeur and immerse themselves in the region’s cultural richness, ensuring an unforgettable experience.