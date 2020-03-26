125cc Scooter Segment Feb 2020 Sales Analysis – Access, Ntorq, Destini

Suzuki Access 125 continued to lead the popular 125 cc scooter segment with a total of 50,103 units in February 2020

The 125 cc space is one of the most important scooter segments in the country, and its popularity continues to grow with time, with almost all manufacturers offering at least one product in the said segment today. However, the 125 cc segment is dominated by a handful of scooters, while some fail to perform as good as they used to before.

In February 2020, Suzuki Motorcycles India Ltd managed to sell a total of 50,103 units of the Access 125 scooter, which is 1,838 units more than what it sold in the same month last year, i.e. 48,265. During the same month, the TVS NTorq, which is one of the most tech-laden scooters on sale in the country today, sold 22,804 units, 39 per cent more than the 16,370 units TVS shipped in February 2019.

Suzuki also managed to sell 7,626 units of its other 125 cc offering, the Burgman Street maxi scooter, which is 656 units lesser than what the Japanese automaker sold in February last year. The Hero Destini closely followed behind, with a total sale of 7,304 units last month. A year ago, things were pretty different for the Destini as Hero had sold 24,018 units of the 125 cc scooter in February 2019.

Model Feb 2020 Feb 2019 Suzuki Access 50,103 48,265 TVS Ntorq 22,804 16,370 Suzuki Burgman 7,626 8,282 Hero Destini 7,304 24,018 Aprilia SR 125 552 210 Honda Grazia 250 8,373

Data Source: AutoPunditz

With a price hike of about Rs 18,000 in order to meet the BS6 emission norms, the Aprilia SR 125 has become an even more premium product than it already was. Hence, the scooter could only find 552 takers last month. This is actually good news for the Italian two-wheeler manufacturer since this is more than double what it managed to sell in February 2019, i.e. 210.

The Honda Grazia took the last spot with a total of just 250 units sold in February 2020, as against the 8,373 units that were shipped in the same month last year. This has resulted in a 97 per cent year-on-year decline in terms of sales. Do note that the sales numbers of the Honda Activa 125 for the said month are not available as of yet, but it continues to be one of the best-selling 125 cc scooters in the country.