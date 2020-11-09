10,239 Units Of Maruti Ertiga & XL6 Retailed During October 2020

The Ertiga had a sales growth of 7.6 per cent whereas the XL6 has a massive sales decline of 43.7 per cent, both on a Year-on-Year basis

During October 2020, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) managed to record its highest ever sales figures. Although the largest chunk of these sales came from hatchbacks, utility vehicles also contributed a significant number to the overall figure. That said, the Ertiga and XL6 MPVs had a rather slow month, with relatively low sales.

The Maruti Ertiga retailed a total of 7,798 units last month, which is a 7.6 per cent increase in sales on a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis (7,197 units sold in October 2019). On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, the Ertiga recorded a rather significant de-growth of 22.4 per cent sales (9,982 units sold in September 2020).

As for the Maruti XL6, the manufacturer managed to dispatch only 2,439 units of it during October 2020, which is a huge decline in sales of 43.7 per cent compared to the same period last year (4,328 units sold in October 2019). However, the XL6 experienced a slight sales growth, 16.9 per cent, on an MoM basis (2,087 units sold in September 2020).

Overall, Maruti’s MPVs have had slow sales during October 2020, even though the manufacturer enjoyed massive success. The biggest reason is the shifting consumer preference. The demand for small passenger vehicles has increased post lockdown, while the demand for other vehicles types has fallen consequently, save for compact SUVs.

Also, the lack of a diesel engine option could also be the reason for falling MPV sales. Maruti Suzuki had removed diesel engines from its entire lineup, before BS6 emission norms came into effect. The carmaker offers CNG-powered as a replacement for it, but the demand for diesel vehicles is still strong, as showcased by other carmakers.

Also, Maruti Suzuki will soon be adding another MPV in its lineup. This new vehicle is expected to arrive by the middle of next year, and will sit a segment above the Ertiga and XL6, as a rival to the Mahindra Marazzo. This upcoming vehicle is being jointly developed with Toyota, and its rebadged version will also be sold by the latter in the Indian market, just like the Glanza and Urban Cruiser.