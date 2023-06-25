10 Upcoming Tata SUVs In India – Punch CNG To Harrier EV

From EVs to facelifted models, Tata Motors has a lot planned for the near future. Here are the top 10 upcoming Tata SUVs you should know

Tata Motors has been making waves in the automotive industry with its impressive lineup of cars. The homegrown automaker has plenty of vehicles in development, some of which have been spotted undergoing road testing.

In this listicle, we explore ten of the most anticipated Tata cars, ranging from facelifted models to all-electric offerings.

1. Tata Nexon facelift

Tata Nexon is the most popular vehicle in the brand’s arsenal at the moment, and it is due for another update now. The facelift model has been spied a few times already, and it will feature major changes to the interior and exterior design, along with plenty of new features.

2. Tata Nexon EV facelift

The Tata Nexon EV facelift takes the popular compact SUV to new heights. With refreshed styling elements and upgraded technology, this all-electric vehicle promises an enhanced driving experience while maintaining its eco-friendly nature. It will likely have the same powertrain options as the current model, consisting of two battery options – 40.5 kWh and 30.2 kWh.

3. Tata Harrier facelift

The upcoming Tata Harrier facelift will get major changes to the interior design, and it is expected to get more features. The changes to the exterior design will be limited to a redesigned front fascia though. The 2.0L turbo-diesel engine will continue forward, and a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine is expected to join the options list.

4. Tata Harrier EV

Embracing the electric revolution, Tata is expected to introduce the Harrier EV soon. The company had showcased a concept version at the 2023 Auto Expo, which had an aggressive design. The powertrain details are a complete mystery at the moment, but we expect the specs to be very impressive.

5. Tata Safari facelift

The forthcoming Tata Safari facelift will continue the legacy of the iconic SUV forward. Expect an updated design that exudes confidence and power, along with refined interiors featuring premium upholstery and cutting-edge technology. Similar to the Harrier, it will get a 2.0L turbo-diesel motor, with a 1.5L turbo-petrol engine option expected to be added.

6. Tata Punch i-CNG

Tata will bring a sustainable option to the subcompact SUV segment with the Punch i-CNG. This variant runs on compressed natural gas (CNG), reducing emissions and providing a cost-effective alternative fuel option. With its compact size, stylish appearance, and eco-conscious approach, the Punch i-CNG will cater to cost-conscious drivers.

7. Tata Punch EV

For those seeking an all-electric, affordable, subcompact SUV, the Tata Punch EV is set to impress. It will have the same design as the regular, ICE Punch, but with a few EV-specific changes. We don’t have the powertrain specifications yet, but we expect details to emerge soon.

8. Tata Curvv

Tata Curvv is one of the most highly-anticipated vehicles by the brand. With its sleek and aerodynamic design, this coupe-style SUV promises to turn heads. It will likely get two engine options – a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine.

9. Tata Curvv EV

Before Tata launches the petrol and diesel versions of the Curvv, it will introduce the coupe SUV as an electric vehicle. The upcoming Curvv EV, will likely share its electric powertrain(s) with Nexon EV. Tata Curvv will be much more sophisticated and premium than Nexon though, with a lot more equipment on offer.

10. Tata Sierra

Last but not least, the Tata Sierra is set to resurrect an iconic name in the Tata lineup. While details about the Sierra remain scarce, the anticipation surrounding its revival is immense. With modern updates and innovative features, the Sierra is set to captivate enthusiasts who appreciate a perfect balance of style and functionality.