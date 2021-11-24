10 Upcoming Maruti Cars In India – Baleno Facelift To New Vitara Brezza

Here, we have listed some of the most highly anticipated Maruti Suzuki cars, which are scheduled to launch in the near future

The Indian automobile industry has been going through a major sales slowdown in recent times. Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker, has seen perhaps the biggest drop in sales on a Year-on-Year basis among all car manufacturers, and its share in the PV market has also dropped significantly.

To increase customer interest and attract more buyers, Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a slew of new vehicles in the Indian market. Here, we have listed the top among these upcoming Maruti cars.

1. New-gen Maruti Alto

Maruti’s most affordable model, the Alto, is slated to undergo a generation change soon, likely around mid-2022. The updated model is expected to be larger in dimensions than the current one, and it is speculated to be based on the Heartect platform.

As per speculations, the new-gen Alto will be available with two engine options – a 0.8L petrol motor and a 1.0L petrol motor. Maruti will likely offer a CNG option as well, similar to the current version, for people who want more affordable mobility.

2. Maruti Baleno facelift

Maruti Suzuki is planning to give its premium hatchback – Baleno – another facelift, likely around early 2022. The updated model has already been spotted undisguised, showing us the updated exterior design. The headlamp and taillights have been restyled, and the front grille is also new. Interestingly, the interior of the vehicle will also see major changes, like an updated dashboard, a new floating-type infotainment system, etc.

The facelifted Baleno is expected to get the same engine options as the current model. This includes two 1.2L petrol engines, one rated at 83 PS of peak power and the other at 90 PS. The more powerful motor also gets mild-hybrid tech as standard.

3. Maruti XL6 facelift

Maruti’s premium MPV – XL6 – is set to receive a minor facelift soon, expectedly around early 2022. A test mule of the facelifted model was recently spotted on a road test wearing full-body camouflage. The expected changes to the exterior design include a new front grille and restyled bumpers, while the interior will likely remain unchanged.

The powertrain of the XL6 will remain unaltered as well; it will continue to draw power from a 1.5L petrol motor, with 105 PS of peak power on tap. A mild-hybrid system is offered as standard here, for improved fuel economy.

4. Maruti Ertiga facelift

Similar to the XL6, the Ertiga is also slated to undergo a facelift in India soon, likely by mid-2022. The facelifted Ertiga will feature a few minor changes over the current version in terms of exterior design, although the interior will likely remain unaltered, along with the powertrain.

The Ertiga gets a 1.5L petrol engine under the hood, capable of generating a peak power of 105 PS. A CNG option is available as well, which consists of a CNG kit (rated at 92 PS) added to the petrol powerplant. Mild-hybrid tech is available as standard on the petrol variants, but not on the CNG version.

5. New-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza

The Vitara Brezza is slated to undergo a generation change as well, likely in early 2022. The new-gen model is being developed in partnership with Toyota, and production-ready models without camouflage have also been spied. The exterior design of the updated model will see significant changes, and we expect the same for the interior as well.

Maruti Suzuki will likely add a few new convenience and safety features to the SUV, including a larger infotainment touchscreen, sunroof, multiple airbags, etc. The new-gen Vitara Brezza will likely be powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine (105 PS) as the current one.

6. New Midsize SUV

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly developing a new midsize SUV for India, expected to launch in the second half of next year. This upcoming SUV is expected to be built on Toyota’s DNGA platform, and it will serve as a replacement for the slow-selling S-Cross (rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos).

This forthcoming Maruti SUV is expected to be powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine as the model it is set to replace – S-Cross. Speculations suggest that it could get a stronger hybrid system, and a lot more features and equipment as well.

7. New Midsize MPV

Apart from SUVs, the Maruti-Toyota partnership is also developing a new MPV, which is expected to launch either towards the end of 2022 or in the first half of 2023. This upcoming MPV will be a midsize model, larger than the Ertiga and XL6, which will be a direct rival to Mahindra Marazzo and the upcoming Kia Carens.

Maruti’s upcoming midsize MPV will be based on a monocoque architecture, similar to the Ertiga/XL6. As per reports, it will be powered by the Indo-Japanese carmaker’s 1.5L petrol engine, and it might even get a CNG powertrain option.

8. Maruti Jimny

Maruti Suzuki is also planning to launch the iconic Jimny in India soon, likely in 2022. The Indo-Japanese carmaker is developing a long-wheelbase/5-door version of the SUV for India, as the regular 3-door version was deemed to be impractical for our market.

The 5-door Jimny is expected to be powered by a 1.5-litre NA petrol motor, similar to the 3-door model. However, some reports suggest that Suzuki is considering offering a turbo-petrol engine option here, likely a 1.2-litre unit.

9. Maruti Swift CNG & Dzire CNG

Maruti Suzuki has seen a lot of success in the Indian market with its CNG-powered cars, and the carmaker is planning to expand its CNG lineup further, with the addition of Swift CNG and Dzire CNG. The two cars have already been spotted during road tests, and as per the latest speculations, they are expected to launch in early 2022.

10. Maruti Celerio CNG

The new-generation Maruti Celerio was launched in India earlier this month. The new model features major design changes over the previous-gen version, and is based on the brand’s Heartect platform. The vehicle is currently only available with a 1.0L petrol engine (66.6 PS), which can deliver a claimed fuel economy of 26.68 kmpl. We expect Maruti to add a CNG powertrain option as well to the Celerio, likely sometime during the next year.