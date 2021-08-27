10 Two-Wheelers Launching Before Diwali – Yamaha Aerox 155 To Pulsar 250

Check out our list of ten highly anticipated motorcycles and scooters that will launch in India before this year’s Diwali season

A lot of action is expected to happen in the Indian two-wheeler market soon. Plenty of new motorcycles and a few scooters are scheduled to launch in our country within the next few months. Some of these new models were supposed to be introduced early, but were delayed due to the pandemic.

Here, we have listed the top ten upcoming two-wheelers that are slated to launch in the Indian market before the Diwali festive season

1. Royal Enfield Classic 350

The next-generation RE Classic 350 was recently teased by the manufacturer, and the launch is scheduled to take place on September 1. The new model is based on the brand’s new J platform, and it will be powered by a new 349cc, air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine (the same as Meteor 350) that generates 20.4 PS and 27 Nm.

2. Yamaha YZF-R15 M

Yamaha will introduce the R15 M in the Indian market very soon. The ‘M’ model will essentially be a premium version of the current R15, but as per leaked documents, it will have slightly less power. There will be a few updates, like a new projector headlamp with LED DRLs, restyled fairing, a redesigned exhaust, golden-finished USD front forks, etc. The R15 M will be priced at a slight premium over the regular R15, and its launch is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

3. Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha seems to also be planning to launch the Aerox 155 sports scooter in India. As per leaked type approval documents, the Aerox 155 will be powered by the same engine as the R15, but detuned to generate 14.9 PS. It is expected to offer features like an LCD digital instrument cluster, USB charging port, LED headlight, LED taillight, and disc brakes on both wheels.

4. New Bajaj Dominar 400

Bajaj Auto will be updating its flagship model – Dominar 400 – in the coming months. The new version is expected to get a few touring-specific upgrades, like a taller visor, handguards, new rear-view mirrors, etc. We don’t expect the engine to be changed; the same 373.3cc motor (40 PS/35 Nm) as the current model will continue to do duty here.

5. Bajaj Pulsar NS250

Bajaj is also planning to expand its Pulsar range in the Indian market, adding new models at the top of the lineup. Spy pictures have revealed that a new naked bike, expected to be named Pulsar NS250, is currently in development. The motorcycle will be powered by a new 250cc engine with variable valve actuation, which is expected to offer punchy performance.

6. Bajaj Pulsar 250F

Alongside the Pulsar NS250, a half-faired motorcycle is also being developed. This new model will likely be called Pulsar 250F, and will be powered by the same 250cc engine as its naked sibling. Apart from the obvious styling changes, there will be differences in the ergonomics as well. The raised clip-ons of the 250F will give the bike a slightly bent-forward riding posture, for a sportier riding feel.

7. Updated TVS Apache RR310

TVS has officially announced that it will launch an updated version of its flagship bike, the Apache RR310, on August 30. The new model is expected to get adjustable front suspension and a redesigned headlamp setup. The engine, however, will remain unchanged; the 312.2cc powerplant will belt out 34 PS and 27.3 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively (with riding modes).

8. KTM RC390

KTM has been working on the next-generation RC390 for quite a while now, and the new model is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks. Plenty of spy pictures of the upcoming new model are already available, and recently, an official teaser was also released. The next-gen RC390 will have a completely new design, along with a new split trellis frame, although the engine is expected to remain the same 373.3cc unit (43.5 PS/36 Nm) as before.

9. KTM RC200

The new-generation KTM RC200 will also debut alongside its 390 sibling. The forthcoming new-gen RC200 will have the same design and features as the new-gen RC390, but with a few changes; the RC200 will sport an underbelly exhaust. The international version will get a new TFT instrument console, but the India-spec model might make do with an LCD display instead.

10. KTM RC125

The same as the new-gen RC390 and RC200, the RC125 will also undergo a major overhaul. The design will be the same as other next-generation RC models, and it will get a new split trellis frame as well. For cost-saving, the India-spec model might not be as feature-loaded as the international-spec next-gen RC125; it could get an LCD instrument cluster and single-channel ABS. However, we can only confirm this when the bike arrives.