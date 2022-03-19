10 SUVs With Highest Waiting Period In March 2022 – Punch To Fortuner

Here, we have listed ten SUVs that have the highest waiting periods among all SUVs currently available in the Indian car market

People in India love SUVs. and the demand for them continues to grow in our country. However, due to the semiconductor chip crisis, carmakers in India are struggling to meet that demand! As such, the waiting period for some SUVs is extremely high, and here, we’ve listed ten of them, which demand the longest wait till delivery

Mahindra XUV700 has the highest waiting period of all cars on sale in India currently. Depending on the variant selected, buyers could have to wait as high as eighteen months! Interestingly, the waiting period for Mahindra Thar is also way too high, reaching up to a year for select variants.

On Hyundai Creta, the base variant commands a wait time of around ten months, while the wait time for other variants is a little lower – up to five months. Tata Punch, which was introduced in the Indian market only recently, has managed to become one of the top-selling cars in the Indian market. The Tata micro-SUV demands a waiting period of between four to seven months.

Kia’s SUV pair – Sonet and Seltos – have a fairly high waiting period too, reaching up to six months for both, depending on the variant selected. For Tata Nexon, the waiting period goes up to five months for the ICE version (petrol and diesel), and up to three months for the electric version (Nexon EV).

Toyota Fortuner is the best-selling large SUV in India, and currently, it has a waiting period of up to four months for select variants. MG Astor also has a fairly high waiting period, around four months, depending on the variant selected.

Model Waiting period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 18 months Mahindra Thar Up to 12 months Hyundai Creta Up to 10 months Tata Punch Up to 7 months Kia Sonet Up to 6 months Kia Seltos Up to 6 months Tata Nexon Up to 5 months (up to 3 months for Nexon EV) Toyota Fortuner Up to 4 months MG Astor Up to 4 months Nissan Magnite Up to 4 months

The Magnite SUV is the product that had changed Nissan’s fortune in India for the better. The little crossover also demands a wait of up to four months between booking and taking delivery, depending on the stock availability.