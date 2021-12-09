10 SUVs With Highest Waiting Period In India [December 2021]

Here, we have listed ten SUVs that have the highest waiting periods this month (December 2021) in the Indian car market

In the Indian car market, the demand for SUVs continues to grow. There are plenty of options to choose from, but due to production constraints (mainly semiconductor chip shortage), manufacturers have been unable to satiate the demand. As such, the waiting period for many SUVs is currently among the clouds.

Mahindra Thar still has the highest official waiting period of all the vehicles currently on sale in India. For select variants, buyers would have to wait up to a year to take delivery! Its sibling, the XUV700, also has a high waiting period, with dealerships stating a wait of up to a year.

Hyundai Creta also makes it to this list, with a waiting period of up to 10 months! It is one of the highest-selling SUVs in our market, with a demand that is way higher than its production capacity. The recently launched Tata Punch also demands a long wait – up to 8 months for some variants.

Kia’s SUVs, namely Sonet and Seltos, are extremely popular in India. Both the SUVs have a waiting period of up to 6 months on select variants. Next in line is Nissan Magnite, for which buyers have to wait for up to 5 months to take delivery.

The Magnite’s cousin, Renault Kiger, also has quite a long waiting period. Depending on the variant chosen, the wait could go as high as 4 months for the little Renault crossover. MG’s newest entry in the Indian market – Astor – also has a waiting period of up to 4 months right now.

Model Waiting period Mahindra Thar Up to a year Mahindra XUV700 Up to a year Hyundai Creta Up to 10 months Tata Punch Up to 8 months Kia Sonet Up to 6 months Kia Seltos Up to 6 months Nissan Magnite Up to 5 months Renault Kiger Up to 4 months MG Astor Up to 4 months Tata Nexon Up to 3 months (6 months for EV)

Tata Nexon has a waiting period of up to 3 months on the petrol and diesel variants. However, on the electric version of the SUV (Nexon EV), the wait can go up to 6 months, which is significantly higher than the IC engine counterpart.