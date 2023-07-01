10+ New Cars & Two-Wheelers Launching This Month In India

Some big launches waiting to happen are Maruti Invicto, Kia Seltos Facelift, Hyundai Exter, Triumph 400 cc twins, Harley-Davidson X440, etc

The month of July 2023 is shaping up to be one of the busiest in a very long time in the automotive industry as an array of new models are waiting to arrive. Here we have the complete list:

1. Harley-Davidson X440:

On July 3, Harley-Davidson will launch the X440 and is the first motorcycle spawned out of the partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Expected to carry a competitive pricing of around Rs. 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom), it derives power from a 440 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine with an oil cooler. The neo-retro roadster will be packed with premium features.

2. Kia Seltos Facelift:

The local debut of the facelifted Kia Seltos will happen on June 4 and its prices will be revealed soon after ahead of the commencement of deliveries later this month. The midsize SUV gets a slew of revisions inside and out. It will be equipped with a curved display, ADAS, new AC controls and vents and a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine developing 160 PS and 253 Nm.

3. Maruti Suzuki Invicto:

Maruti Suzuki will announce the prices of the Invicto premium MPV on June 5. The badge-engineered Toyota Innova Hycross will more likely be available only with a 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engine. It will gain minor cosmetic updates to differentiate itself from its donor and the interior will feature an all-black theme.

4. Triumph Speed 400:

On the same date, Triumph will announce the prices of the much-waited Speed 400 in India. The modern classic is a descendant of the Speed Twin 900 and 1200 and it will be manufactured by Bajaj Auto in Chakan. It will be powered by an all-new 398 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled 4V DOHC engine kicking out 40 PS and 37.5 Nm of peak torque. It will be linked with a six-speed transmission.

5. Triumph Scrambler 400 X:

The Triumph Scrambler 400 X will have a lot in common with the Speed 400 but it will have a longer wheelbase, higher ground clearance, 19-inch front wheel, wider handlebar, switchable ABS and longer travel suspension. It will likely cost around Rs. 20,000-30,000 more than the Speed 400 at Rs. 3.3 lakh (ex-showroom). The bookings for both motorcycles are open.

6. New-Gen Mercedes-Benz GLC:

The second generation Mercedes-Benz GLC will be introduced this month in India and its reservations are already taken at dealerships. It will have larger proportions than the outgoing model and will be more upmarket and feature-rich. It will derive power from a 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L diesel engine producing 204 PS and 197 PS respectively.

7. Hyundai Exter:

Hyundai will launch the Exter micro SUV on July 10 in India. The five-seater based on the Grand i10 Nios will be powered by a 1.2L NA petrol engine, paired with a five-speed MT or an AMT. The Hyundai Exter will be packed with features right from the base variant as six airbags will be standard. It will be available in an expansive range to compete against Tata Punch.

8. Audi Q8 e-Tron:

The Audi Q8 e-Tron will more likely be introduced this month and it will strengthen the brand’s EV lineup locally. It will be brought into the country via the CBU route and expect the prices to be in the upwards of Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom). It could have a range of over 600 km.

9. MXMoto Electric Bike:

The electric two-wheeler space will witness the debut of the MXMoto start-up as it will bring in its first electric motorcycle this month. The MX9 will feature 17-inch wheels, regenerative braking system, a battery pack claimed to be safe and usable for practical commutes, etc.

10. Ola S1 New Variant:

Ola Electric is expected to expand the S1 electric scooter range this month as the brand’s CEO teased the upcoming model recently. It could either be a new variant or a couple of new colour schemes.

11. TVS Apache RTR 310:

TVS could host the global debut of the Apache RTR 310 naked flagship motorcycle later this month, considering that its blurry pictures have been leaked online. Although no official confirmation has been made yet, it could have a lot in common with the BMW G310 R and Apache RR 310. The 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine will be utilised.