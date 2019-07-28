10 New Cars Launching in India Ahead Of Diwali 2019 – Detailed Video

We have compiled a list of the top 10 upcoming cars that can help the Indian automotive market to regain the lost charm

While the Indian automotive market is going through some turbulent times and the sales have been worst in the last 18 years, the upcoming product launches could turn the tide in favour of the automakers. The new cars are all BS-VI ready to adhere the new emission norms applicable from 1st April, 2019.

From new carmakers like Kia Motors who will make its India debut with the Seltos, to the Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest carmaker who will offer the S-Presso and Vitara Brezza, the market is hopeful to revive with these products. We have compiled a list of the top 10 upcoming new car launches in India-

1. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The micro-SUV from Maruti Suzuki was showcased at the Future S Concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and will replace India’s best-selling car – the Alto hatchback as Maruti’s new entry-level vehicle. The car is developed inline with Renault Kwid, that competes against the Alto, yet has an SUV inspired design. The S-Presso will get a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine and will have both manual and AMT gearbox options, along with many safety and convenience features.

2. Tata Altroz

Tata Motors have had a good run in the last couple of years launching some of the most value-for-money and good looking products like the Tiago, Nexon and Harrier. Now Tata will enter the premium hatchback space dominated by players like Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai Elite i20 by launching the Altoz hatchback.

Showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo as the 45X concept, the hatchback will offer all the Tata’s new-age features, and will be offered with only a petrol engine for now. However, going by the pricing strategy, the Altroz could undercut both the premium cars severely.

3. Kia Seltos

Kia Motors will launch the Seltos mid-SUV on 22nd August in India as their debut product. The car is already commanding a lot of attention and has garnered 6,046 bookings within a day of announcing the commencement of pre-bookings. There will be two trims – GT Line and Tech Line available across 13 colour options, 8 monotone paint scheme and 5 dual-tone paint scheme.

There will be 3 engine options and 4 gearbox options to choose from. Kia Seltos comes packed with many segment-first features such as UVO connected technology with 37 smart features, 8.0-inch Head up display, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated & power adjustable seats, Bose 8-speaker system, and ambient mood lighting.

4. Renault Triber

Renault will launch the Triber modular MPV in August that was showcased last month at a global premiere event held in New Delhi. The Triber MPV will be India’s most affordable and first modular vehicle that will be stacked in between the Kwid and the Duster and will be a seven-seater MPV with a modular cabin where the third row of seat can be removed.

Being modular means there’s an option to fully remove the third row seats to create a mammoth 625-litre of boot space with 5 people in the cabin. The Renault Triber will be powered by a 1-litre 3 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine with 72 bhp of power and 96 Nm of peak torque, the same engine powering the Kwid 1.0 variant. The engine will be mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed automated manual transmission (AMT) will be offered as an option.

Video:

5. Hyundai Grand i10

Hyundai will launch the all-new Grand i10 for the Indian and the global markets in the coming months and takes its design cues from the new-age Hyundai vehicles with design elements like a large cascade grille at the front, which looks similar to the Hyundai Venue, new headlamps with integrated DRLs and aggressively designed bumper with small fog lamps inserted in them.

Inside the cabin, there will be a host of changes including a new dashboard design, new touchscreen infotainment system with possible BlueLink connected technology, added safety features and better material used inside the cabin.

With the launch, Hyundai Grand i10 can become the company’s first BS-VI car and Hyundai will most likely continue selling the same set of petrol and diesel engines with a manual and AMT gearbox, replacing the regular automatic. The Grand i10 competes against the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Ford Figo.

6. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Facelift

Among a host of cars planned by Maruti Suzuki to launch in the coming months will be the facelifted Vitara Brezza, which is India’s most sold compact SUV. Apart from the facial changes, the biggest change will be a first time petrol engine that will replace the diesel unit as Maruti sways away from diesel cars.

The 1.5-litre petrol engine is the same as the one in Ciaz and Ertiga. The features list will be updated as well with a variety of safety and convenience features likes a sunroof. The BS-VI unit will also get an automatic/ AMT gearbox and the price will be at par with Hyundai Venue and Tata Nexon.

7. Tata Buzzard

Tata launched the popular Harrier mid premium SUV earlier this year and it turned out a success for the Indian brand. Cashing on the success, Tata will soon launch a 7-seater version of the Harrier and it can be called Buzzard, if Tata decides to retain the same name as the Geneva Motorshow, where the Buzzard made its public debut.

The rear overhang has been increased to accommodate the additional row of seating, while the 2.0-litre engine option is retained. However there will be an auto gearbox developed by Hyundai on offer. The feature list, cabin layout and other mechanicals will remain the same.

8. Honda HR-V

Honda have been struggling to launch a successful SUV in India where SUVs are accepted with ease. Both the WR-V and CR-V, despite being good products are yet to leave their mark and now Honda will launch another SUV, the HR-V mid SUV sitting in between the two products. The HR-V will have a radical eye catching design and some of the latest Honda technology.

9. MG E-ZS

Another new brand that made its India entry this year with the Hector SUV, the MG Motor brand will bring an electric SUV to the Indian shores called the eZS. The small electric crossover will be the brand’s second product after the Hector and will try to recreate the same enthusiasm among buyers as Hector did with over 21,000 bookings till. The only thing is the kind of range and the pricing strategy which will play a crucial role in its success.

10. Maruti Suzuki XL6

Maruti Suzuki will launch the Ertiga based 6-seater MPV, XL6, which earlier was reported to be called the Ertiga Cross – a more rugged variant of the popular MPV. The XL6 gets a new front fascia, with a bigger front grille, roof rails, higher ground clearance, machine-finished alloy wheels and use of black cladding that gives it a muscular look.

The biggest change is inside the cabin where there’s an all-black theme and leather wrapped 6-seats. The XL6 will continue to be powered by the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as the standard Ertiga i.e. a BS-IV K15 Smart Hybrid petrol engine delivering 104.6 PS and 138 Nm. The engine will get a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed auto gearbox. The XL6 will be sold through the Nexa range of dealerships rather than the standard Arena showrooms.