10 New Bikes & Scooters Launching Soon In India – Bajaj To Yamaha

At least 10 new motorcycles are scooters are expected to launch within the next twelve months in India and here we have listed them

The Indian ICE two-wheeler segment will witness plenty of action over the next twelve months as new scooters and motorcycles are waiting to launch from brands like Hero, Bajaj, Royal Enfield, Yamaha, KTM, etc. Here we have explained about them:

1. Suzuki Access 125 Facelift:

The facelifted Suzuki Access 125 will get minor visual updates and receive enhancements to the practicality and features list upon launch in the coming months. However, no powertrain changes are expected as the familiar air-cooled engine will be carried over.

2. Hero Xoom 125R & Xoom 160:

Hero MotoCorp will officially bring in the Xoom 125R and the Xoom 160 adventure scooter soon in India and they made their global debut at the EICMA last year before being showcased in India at Hero World 2024 in January. The latter will be powered by a new 156 cc engine and will compete directly with the Aprilia SXR 160 and Yamaha Aerox 155.

3. New Husqvarna Svartpilen 250:

Husqvarna Motorcycles has patented the Svartpilen 250 in India, leading us to believe that it could be launched in India this year. Only a few months ago, the Swedish brand introduced the all-new Vitpilen 250 and Svartpilen 401 in India with big updates over their respective previous models. The upcoming Svartpilen 250 will have a lot in common with its Vitpilen sibling and it will be powered by the same 250 cc engine.

4. Bajaj Pulsar NS400, New Chetak & CNG Bike:

Targetting the mass market segment, Bajaj will launch a new variant of the Chetak next month while on the opposite end of the spectrum, the Pulsar NS400 will be introduced on May 3, 2024. The flagship Pulsar will cost around Rs. 2 lakh (ex-showroom). The industry-first CNG bike, on the other hand, will arrive in a phased manner and it will debut in June or July 2024.

5. New KTM Adventure 390:

The new generation KTM 390 Adventure will be launched before the end of this year and it could be showcased at EICMA 2024 in Italy. It will get a host of revisions mechanically and on the design front while the engine will be the new 399 cc liquid-cooled unit found in the latest 390 Duke.

6. Yamaha R7 & MT-07:

The YZF-R7 made its world premiere in 2021 and it has a lot in common with the MT-07 naked streetfighter. Both motorcycles derive power from a 689 cc twin-cylinder engine producing a maximum power output of 72.4 hp at 8,750 rpm and 67 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. They will be brought into the country via the CBU route in limited numbers and expect the launch to happen in the coming months.

7. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 & Goan Classic 350:

The Guerrilla 450 will be the second offering from the new 450 cc Royal Enfield range. The neo-retro roadster could be priced around Rs. 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom) to take on the Triumph Speed 400. The Goan Classic 350 will be the single-seater version of the standard Classic with revised ergonomics and whitewall tyres. Both are expected to arrive in the second half of this year as RE is planning to launch at least six new models within the next one year.

8. Ultraviolette F77 Mach2:

Scheduled to debut on April 24, the F77 Mach2 has already been teased and is expected to get cosmetic updates over the existing model along with the inclusion of new features and technologies. The performance-based motorcycle will also likely get new paint schemes to freshen up the portfolio while technical updates cannot be ruled out either.