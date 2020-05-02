10 Most Fuel Efficient Cars In India In India – Hyundai Aura On Top

While diesel cars cost more than their respective petrol counterparts, there’s no denying the fact that oil burners are more economical

With the implementation of the stringent BS6 emission norms, a lot of fuel-efficient powertrains have had to be discontinued, especially some frugal oil burners. The fuel efficiency ratings have also taken a slight hit when being compared to BS4 engines, but mileage is still a very important aspect while considering buying a car, and hence carmakers are constantly working on improving it.

We have compiled a list of the 10 most economical BS6-compliant cars available in the country right now, take a read –

1. Hyundai Aura Diesel – 25.40 kmpl

The Hyundai Aura’s diesel drivetrain makes it the most fuel-efficient car available in the country as of now. The car gets a 1.2-litre three-cylinder CRDi oil burner that generates 75 PS of maximum power and 190 Nm of peak torque. When had with an AMT gearbox, the said powertrain returns a fuel efficiency of 25.40 kmpl, while the diesel-5-speed MT configuration is also pretty impressive, with a ARAI claimed 25.35 kmpl.

Hyundai currently retails the Aura diesel at a starting price of Rs 7.74 lakh, which goes up to Rs 9.23 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

2. Tata Altroz Diesel – 25.11 kmpl

Tata was a little too late to enter the premium hatchback segment, nevertheless, better late than never. The ‘Altroz’ hasn’t failed to impress us, be it the feature department, powertrain, the price, or even the fuel efficiency.

Tata Altroz’s 1.5-litre four-cylinder Revotorq diesel motor generates 90 PS power and 200 Nm torque, and can be had with only a 5-speed manual transmission. This specific powertrain has an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency rating of 25.11 kmpl, making it the most economical hatchback in the country right now.

Tata has priced the diesel Altroz between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.34 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and the car puts up against the Hyundai i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz and VW Polo in the country.

3. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Diesel – 25.1 kmpl

The Hyundai Aura’s hatchback twin, the Grand i10 Nios gets the same 1.2-litre U2 CRDi diesel motor as the former, and hence, also has an impressive fuel efficiency. When paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox, the Grand i10 Nios diesel returns a mileage of 25.1 kmpl. However, the diesel-AMT’s figure is yet to be ascertained.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios diesel is currently retailed from Rs 6.75 to Rs 8.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi), and a 25.1 kmpl fuel efficiency makes it the most frugal diesel car in its segment.

4. Honda Amaze Diesel – 24.7 kmpl

Honda offers the Amaze with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder i-DTEC diesel engine, which comes mated to a 5-speed MT, along with an optional CVT automatic gearbox. The engine puts out 100 PS power along with 200 Nm torque, and its fuel efficiency is rated at 24.7 kmpl.

On the other hand, diesel-CVT variants put out 80 PS/160 Nm, and has an ARAI-claimed mileage of 21 kmpl. Honda retails the Amaze diesel at a starting price of Rs 7.34 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.19 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

5. Ford Figo/Aspire Diesel – 24.4 kmpl

Ford offers the Figo hatch and its sub-4m sedan twin Aspire with a 1.2-litre Ti-VCT petrol, and a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine, with the latter being the more economical. The oil burner puts out 100 PS of maximum power and 215 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard.

Despite the 15 kg difference in the weight, both the cars have an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency rating of 24.4 km per litre. The Figo diesel is priced between Rs 6.86 lakh and Rs 7.85 lakh, while the American carmaker retails the Aspire diesel at a starting price of Rs 7.49 lakh, going up to Rs 8.34 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end diesel trim.

6. Maruti Suzuki Dzire – 24.12 kmpl

Maruti Suzuki recently launched a facelift for the Dzire, and the update resulted in the old 1.2-litre K12B petrol engine and the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine being discontinued. Instead, the Dzire now gets a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre K12C DualJet unit that comes with a start-stop function. The engine produces 90 PS of max power, and 113 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed MT or an AMT gearbox.

While the manual trims of the Dzire have an ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency rating of 23.26 kmpl, the automatic variants return an average of 24.12 km per litre, making it the most economical petrol powertrain in the country as of now. Maruti Suzuki has priced the Dzire between Rs 5.89 lakh and Rs 8.8 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

7. Maruti Suzuki Baleno – 23.87 kmpl

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno also gets the same 1.2-litre DualJet VVT engine as the 2020 Dzire, but it additionally gets a 12V lithium-ion battery pack for a very mild power assist. This said powertrain can only be coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox on the premium hatch, and returns 23.87 km per litre of fuel efficiency.

Also on offer with the Baleno is 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated VVT petrol motor without the mild-hybrid tech, and this powertrain can be had with an optional CVT automatic gearbox as well, apart from the 5-speed MT. Maruti Suzuki retails the Baleno at a base price of Rs 5.63 lakh, which goes up to Rs 8.96 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-end trim.

8. Ford Freestyle Diesel – 23.8 kmpl

The Freestyle is basically a more rugged-looking crossover version of the Figo hatch, which also gets a slightly raised ground clearance, but shares its powertrains with the Figo, and the Aspire as well.

With that being said, the Freestyle gets the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder cost-conscious oil burner (100 PS/215 Nm) with 5-speed MT as its siblings, but the ARAI-claimed fuel efficiency of the crossover is rated slightly lower at 23.8 kmpl. The Freestlye diesel is currently priced from Rs 7.34 lakh to Rs 8.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

9. Hyundai Venue Diesel – 23.3 kmpl

Hyundai replaced the Venue’s 1.4-litre diesel engine with a slightly detuned version of the Creta’s BS6-compliant 1.5-litre U2 CRDi oil burner, which produces 100 PS power and 240 Nm torque on this sub-compact SUV. When coupled with a 6-speed stick shifter, the said powertrain is claimed to return a remarkable mileage of 23.3 km to the litre.

The BS6 Hyundai Venue diesel range starts from Rs 8.10, going all the way up to Rs 11.40 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi). The sub-4m SUV puts up against the likes of Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Mahindra XUV300.

10. Renault Kwid – 22.5 kmpl

Renault offers entry-level Kwid hatchback with two three-cylinder petrol engines, including a 799 cc motor that makes 54 PS and 72 Nm, along with a bigger 1.0-litre unit that is rated at 72 PS/91 Nm. The latter is claimed to deliver a fuel efficiency of 22.5 km per litre when coupled with an AMT gearbox, while it returns 21.7 kmpl when paired with the 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also worth mentioning is the Kwid’s 0.8-litre engine’s mileage, which has been rated at 22.3 kmpl. However, the said engine comes with a 5-speed manual transmission as standard. The Renault Kwid is the most affordable car in this list, and is currently priced between Rs 2.92 – 5.01 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).