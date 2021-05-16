10 Most Affordable ABS Equipped Motorcycles In India [May 2021]

Check out our list of the top ten most affordable motorcycles, which are offered with ABS, available in the Indian market

With the emphasis on vehicle safety increasing in India, not just cars, but two-wheelers are slowly becoming safer as well. Indian roads are infamous for being unsafe, with the highest number of road crash fatalities in the world, according to a recent World Bank report.

Today, there are plenty of motorcycles available in our market with the safety net of anti-lock braking system (ABS), which is especially great for new riders. Here, we have listed our picks of the top 10 budget-friendly motorcycles equipped with ABS, which one can buy in the Indian market.

1. Bajaj Platina 110 ABS

Price: Rs. 65,926

Yes, you read that correctly! Bajaj Auto recently launched the Platina 110 ABS in India, which is based on the Platina H-Gear. The motorcycle offers single-channel ABS, along with a 240mm disc brake on the front wheel, and a 110mm drum brake on the rear wheel. Powering the Platina H-Gear is a 115.45cc, air-cooled, single-pot engine, which develops a peak power of 8.6 PS and a maximum torque of 9.81 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

2. Bajaj Pulsar 150

Price: Rs. 95,936 to Rs. 1.05 lakh

Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in three variants – 150 Neon, 150 (standard model), and 150 Twin-Disc – all of which come with single-channel ABS. On the Twin-Disc variant, you get a 280mm disc at the front and a 230mm disc at the rear, while on the others, you get a 260mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear. The engine is a 149.5cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor (14 PS and 13.25 Nm), paired with a 5-speed transmission.

3. Honda Unicorn

Price: Rs. 97,356

The ageing Honda Unicorn still soldiers on in the Indian market, albeit in a 160cc avatar. The motorcycle is powered by a 162.7cc, air-cooled, single-pot engine, which develops 12.91 PS and 14 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Its braking system consists of a 240mm disc and a 130mm drum on the front and rear wheel, respectively, aided by single-channel ABS.

4. Bajaj Avenger 160 Street

Price: Rs. 1.04 lakh

The Avenger 160 Street is the most affordable cruiser motorcycle in the Indian market. It is available with single-channel ABS that acts on the 280mm disc brake on the front wheel, while the rear brake is a 130mm drum. As for the engine, it is a 160cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder unit (15 PS and 13.7 Nm), connected to a 5-speed gearbox.

5. Yamaha FZ-Fi v3.0

Price: Rs. 1.04 lakh to Rs. 1.09 lakh

The FZ-Fi v3.0 is the most affordable motorcycle in Yamaha’s lineup in the Indian market. It is powered by a 149cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine (12.4 PS and 13.3 Nm), paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The braking system consists of dual-discs, 282mm front and 220mm rear, with the safety net of single-channel ABS.

6. TVS Apache RTR 160

Rs. 1.03 lakh to Rs. 1.06 lakh

TVS Apache RTR 160 is the most affordable model in the Apache series. It is available with a 159.7cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which belts out a peak power of 15.53 PS and a maximum torque of 13.9 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle is available with a single-channel ABS, with a 270mm disc at the front and a 200mm disc at the rear.

7. Hero Xtreme 160R

Price: Rs. 1.07 Lakh to Rs. 1.12 lakh

Hero Xtreme 160R was launched in India last year, and is powered by a 163cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine. This motor generates a peak power of 15.3 PS and 14 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The braking system consists of a 276mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear, with single-channel ABS on offer.

8. Honda X-Blade

Price: Rs. 1.09 lakh to Rs. 1.13 lakh

Honda X-Blade is the stylish and more-powerful sibling of the Honda Unicorn. It is available with a 276mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear (220mm rear disc optional), along with single-channel ABS. It gets the same 162.71cc engine, but tweaked slightly to generate more power – 13.8 PS and 14.7 Nm – with a 5-speed gearbox.

9. Hero Xpulse 200

Price: Rs. 1.18 lakh

Hero Xpulse 200 was launched in its BS6 avatar earlier this year, and it is currently the most affordable ADV motorcycle in our market. It gets single-channel ABS, with dual disc setup, 276mm at the front and 220mm at the rear. The motorcycle draws power from a 199.6cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 18.08 PS and 16.45 Nm on tap, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

10. Suzuki Gixxer

Price: Rs. 1.16 lakh

Suzuki Gixxer 155 is currently the most affordable motorcycle in the brand’s range. It is powered by 155cc, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine, that generates 13.6 PS and 13.8 Nm, and comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. It is available with disc brakes on both wheels, along with single-channel ABS.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi