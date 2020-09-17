10 Hatchbacks With Highest Discounts In September 2020

From Maruti S-Presso to Hyundai Elite i20, here is a list of the top ten hatchbacks with the best deals and discounts during September 2020

The automobile industry in India had the worst sales slowdown earlier this year, when the nationwide lockdown was put into effect. Thankfully, the market is currently showing steady yet strong signs recovery. To improve sales further, almost all carmakers in India are offering lucrative deals and discounts on their vehicles.

Here, we have a list of all the top ten hatchbacks in India that are being offered with the highest discounts during September 2020, ranging from the entry-level Maruti Alto to the premium Toyota Glanza.

1. Hyundai Grand i10

Even after the launch of the next-gen i10 (Grand i10 NIOS), the previous-generation model still soldiers on in the Indian market. The car is available with a cash discount of Rs. 40,000, which is quite substantial. Other than that, there is also an exchange bonus available worth Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

2. Hyundai Elite i20

Hyundai will be introducing the new-generation i20 in India soon, and as such the previous-gen model is being offered with some attractive deals. On the ‘Sportz’ trims, there is a cash discount of Rs. 35,000, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000. Other than that, you can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

3. Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen is offering substantial discounts on the Polo, but different for different trim levels, and only applicable on the manual variants. The base ‘Trendline’ gets a cash discount of Rs. 28,500, the mid-level ‘Comfortline Plus’ is available with a discount of Rs. 23,000, while the top-spec ‘Highline’ gets a discount of Rs. 19,500. Apart from that, VW is also offering its potential customers an exchange bonus worth Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

4. Maruti Ignis

Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of up to Rs. 25,000 on the Ignis ‘Sigma’ trim. On the Delta, and Alpha trims, the cash discount is lower, at Rs. 20,000. On the top-spec ‘Zeta’ trims, it is lower still, only Rs. 15,000. There is also a Rs. 15,000 exchange bonus available on all the trim levels of the Ignis, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000.

5. Maruti Celerio

Maruti is working on the next-generation model of the Celerio, which is expected to launch in India soon, reportedly in the coming months. As for the ongoing model, the company is offering a cash discount worth Rs. 25,000 on it. You can also avail a Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus on it, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000.

6. Datsun Go

The Datsun Go hatchback is available with a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on it, and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 7,000. The company is also offering an exchange bonus worth Rs. 20,000, bringing the maximum value of benefits to Rs. 47,000. There are plenty of dealer-level discounts available as well, so be sure to check with your nearest showroom.

7. Maruti S-Presso

Maruti’s micro-SUV is one of the most unique-looking vehicles in our market. It has a boxy, SUV-ish design, and offers plenty of space inside. It is extremely affordable as well, and is actually selling quite well in India. To further improve sales, Maruti is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 and a corporate discount of up to Rs. 5,000 on it, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

8. Maruti Alto

Maruti Alto is the best-selling vehicle of all time in India, and quite understandably so. The little hatchback is extremely affordable, and offers brilliant fuel economy as well. Both these traits are high on the priority list of buyers. Maruti is also offering a cash discount of Rs, 18,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 on it. These deals make the Alto an even more lucrative buying proposition.

9. Tata Tiago

The Tiago is currently the most affordable car in Tata’s lineup, and the carmaker is offering some pretty sweet deals on it, to make it even more appealing to buyers. There is a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000 available on it, and a corporate discount worth Rs. 7,000. An exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 is also being offered, thus bringing the maximum benefits up to Rs. 37,000.

10. Toyota Glanza

Toyota’s rebadged Maruti Baleno available with some attractive consumer offers. There is a cash discount of Rs. 15,000 available on the Glanza, along with a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. Toyota is also offering a loyalty bonus of Rs. 15,000 here. For consumers who don’t qualify for it or don’t wish to avail the loyalty bonus, there is an exchange bonus available worth up to Rs. 15,000.