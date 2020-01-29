10 Features That Kia Carnival Offers But Toyota Innova Crysta Doesn’t

The Kia Carnival MPV will launch at Auto Expo 2020, it have a 2.2-litre VGT turbo-diesel motor and will be sold in three trims – Premium, Prestige and Limousine

Recently, it was announced that the recently revealed Kia Carnival MPV has bagged more than 1,400 orders on the first day of its launch. While prices of the new model will be revealed only at the time of its launch next month, there are good chances of it being positioned close to the Toyota Innova Crysta.

It’s worth mentioning here that the Toyota Innova has been the undisputed leader of the premium MPV market ever since it was first launched more than a decade ago. In its second generation now, the highly popular MPV impresses with its modern looks, comfortable cabin, great ride quality and bullet-proof reliability. However, it misses out on as many as 10 features that the Kia Carnival offers but it doesn’t.

Let’s start our list with something that is fast becoming a rage. Yes, we’re talking about the electric sunroof. The Carnival gets this seemingly useless feature in the Indian context but the Crysta doesn’t. While the practicality of a sunroof is highly questionable in India, it’s still a novelty feature for many.

In fact, the Crysta even misses out on another premium feature in the form of the wireless smartphone charger. The same is, however, available in the Carnival and lets you charge your smartphone without the hassle of dealing with cables.

Yet another feature that the Kia Carnival has but the Toyota Innova Crysta doesn’t is VIP seats. While you can order the Crysta with captain seats for the middle row, the lounge-like VIP seats available on the Carnival take things a step forward. Also, the Carnival is even available with a 4 row layout, which lets you have as many as 9 seats. On the other and, the Crysta is available only in a 3 row format with up to 8 seats.

The Kia Carnival will be sold with a diesel engine that is more powerful than that of the Crysta. The new MPV will be available with a 2.2-litre Variable Geometry Turbocharger-equipped four-cylinder diesel engine that produces 200PS and 440Nm. In comparison, the Crysta’s 2.4-litre diesel engine offers 148PS and 343Nm. Also, the Carnival’s motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, while the Crysta comes with an optional 6-speed automatic transmission.

Also, the Toyota Innova Crysta misses out on smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto while the Kia Carnival doesn’t. Moreover, it’s even available with entertainment screens at back. The Carnival also offers sliding rear doors that make ingress and egress easier than Crysta’s conventional doors. Finally, the Carnival offers a larger boot space of 426-litre as opposed to 300-litre offered by the popular Toyota-badged MPV.

The Kia Carnival will be sold in three trim lines – Premium, Prestige and Limousine. The new model will be available in 7-, 8- and 9-seater formants. It is being said that as much as 64 per cent of the total bookings that have been made so far are for the top-spec Limousine trim.

Powering the Kia Carnival is a BSVI-compliant 2.2-litre Variable Geometry Turbocharger-equipped four-cylinder diesel engine that comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The motor outputs a maximum power of 200 PS at 3,800 rpm and a peak torque of torque of 440 Nm at 1,500-2,750 rpm. The motor will offer a claimed fuel mileage of 13.9 kmpl.