10 Cool Features In The Kia Sonet Sub-4m SUV (Hyundai Venue Rival)

The Kia Sonet will go on to rival the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as well as the Mahindra XUV300

Kia Motors has officially taken the wraps off its third offering for the Indian market, i.e. the Sonet sub-4m SUV. First revealed in concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo back in February this year, the Sonet will soon be launched and will go on to become Kia Motors’ most affordable offering in the Indian market.

Just like its elder sibling Seltos, the Sonet will be offered in two trim lines as well – Tech Line and GT Line, with the latter being the slightly more premium and sportier one. We already know that the Sonet will be sharing its platforms and powertrains with the Hyundai Venue, hence, it will be offered with the same 1.2-litre NA petrol, 1.5-litre diesel as well as the 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engines.

Apart from offering multiple powertrain options, the Sonet will go on to set new benchmarks in the sub-4m SUV segment with its equipment list. Here is a list of 10 cool features that will be offered with the upcoming Kia Sonet, take a look –

1. 10.25-inch Touchscreen Infotainment System

The Kia Sonet will be offered with the biggest touchscreen infotainment system in its segment, i.e. a 10.25-inch unit, similar to what we’ve already seen on the Seltos. With that being said, the infotainment system will come with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

2. Ventilated Front Seats

This is a function that we’ve already seen in a few Hyundai cars like the Creta, Verna, Elantra, as well as both the Kia offerings (Seltos and Carnival). Kia will also offer front ventilated seats with the upcoming Sonet SUV, and this will be the first time that this feature will be offered with a sub-compact SUV in India.

3. Traction Control (GT Line)

Since the GT Line variants of the upcoming Sonet will be sportier and will cater to enthusiasts, the said trim line will be offered with a Traction Control system. TCS is an essential active safety feature, and proves to be very useful on low-friction road surfaces and in unfavourable weather conditions.

4. Drive Modes (GT Line)

Apart from a traction control system, the GT Line model will also be getting three different driving modes to choose from, namely Normal, Eco and Sport. According to the mode chosen, the system will alter the throttle response, steering feedback as well as transmission shift points.

5. Air Purifier with display

Given the poor Air Quality Index of the majority of the metropolitan cities in the country, an air purifier comes in handy. Just likes the Seltos, the Sonet will also be offered with an air purifier.

6. UVO Connect

The Sonet will also be equipped with Kia’s UVO connected-car tech which provides a plethora of connected car services such and convenience features like smartwatch connectivity, remote engine start/stop, remote AC control, remote door lock/unlock, remote vehicle status, and many more features.

7. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System & Front Parking Sensors

A Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) helps you keep track of the tyre pressure, and keeps you safe from unexpected mishaps. You can also check the tyre pressure remotely, with the help of the UVO app. Sonet also features another safety feature i.e front parking sensor and this also a segment-first feature.

8. Wireless Mobile Charging

One of the banes of increasing technology is the increase in the number of wires surrounding us. However, Kia will be offering a wireless mobile charger with the Sonet to make sure that you always stay connected.

9. Electric Sunroof

Considered a luxury a few years ago, it feels like having a sunroof has become a necessity in today’s time. Kia will obviously be addressing this, and just like almost all other offerings in the sub-compact SUV segment, the Sonet will also be offered with an electric sunroof.

10. Full LED Headlamps & Tail Lights

The top-end variants of the Sonet will be offered with LED headlamps, integrated with LED daytime running lamps, as well as LED tail lamps that will be joined together with the help of an LED bar running across the entire boot.