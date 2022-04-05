10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In India In April 2022

Mahindra XUV700 continues to have the highest waiting period in the Indian car market, while a few other cars have managed to reduce their wait times
In the Indian car market, we’ve been seeing a rise in demand for new cars in recent times. However, due to factors like semiconductor chip shortage, carmakers aren’t able to satiate that demand in a timely manner. This has led to many popular cars having sky-high waiting periods nowadays.
Mahindra XUV700 has the longest waiting period of all cars currently on sale in India, reaching as high as 21 months for select variants! Its sibling – Mahindra Thar – also has a massive waiting period, stretching up to a year for a few variants. Both these SUVs enjoy a very strong demand among buyers.
The recently-launched Kia Carens has a waiting period of up to a year as well, but only on a few variants. For most variants, the official wait time ranges from 3 months to 5 months. Next in line is Kia’s subcompact SUV – Sonet – for which the wait till delivery varies from 4 months to 7 months, depending on the chosen variant.
As for Hyundai Creta, buyers now have to wait anywhere between 4 months to 7 months to take delivery. Maruti Ertiga, the highest-selling MPV in the Indian market, demands a wait of around 3 months to 5 months between booking and taking delivery, with its CNG variant surprisingly being the one with the lower official wait time
Skoda’s latest entry in the Indian car market – Slavia – has already managed to garner over 10,000 bookings to date. Due to its high demand, the waiting period for it goes as high as 4 months now. The same is the case with the new Baleno facelift – it has a waiting period of up to 4 months for select variants, thanks to strong demand.
|Model
|Waiting period
|Mahindra XUV700
|Up to 21 months
|Mahindra Thar
|Up to 12 months
|Kia Carens
|Up to 12 months
|Kia Sonet
|Up to 7 months
|Hyundai Creta
|Up to 7 months
|Maruti Ertiga
|Up to 5 months
|Skoda Slavia
|Up to 4 months
|Maruti Baleno
|Up to 4 months
|Tata Nexon
|Up to 4 months (up to 5 months for EV)
|Nissan Magnite
|Up to 4 months
For the IC-engine version of Tata Nexon (i.e. its petrol and diesel variants), the official wait time ranges between 2 months and 4 months. As for its electric version (Nexon EV), the wait till delivery is a little higher – around 5 months. Rounding off our list is Nissan Magnite, which has a waiting period of up to 4 months.