10 Cars With Highest Waiting Period In India In April 2022

Mahindra XUV700 continues to have the highest waiting period in the Indian car market, while a few other cars have managed to reduce their wait times

In the Indian car market, we’ve been seeing a rise in demand for new cars in recent times. However, due to factors like semiconductor chip shortage, carmakers aren’t able to satiate that demand in a timely manner. This has led to many popular cars having sky-high waiting periods nowadays.

Mahindra XUV700 has the longest waiting period of all cars currently on sale in India, reaching as high as 21 months for select variants! Its sibling – Mahindra Thar – also has a massive waiting period, stretching up to a year for a few variants. Both these SUVs enjoy a very strong demand among buyers.

The recently-launched Kia Carens has a waiting period of up to a year as well, but only on a few variants. For most variants, the official wait time ranges from 3 months to 5 months. Next in line is Kia’s subcompact SUV – Sonet – for which the wait till delivery varies from 4 months to 7 months, depending on the chosen variant.

As for Hyundai Creta, buyers now have to wait anywhere between 4 months to 7 months to take delivery. Maruti Ertiga, the highest-selling MPV in the Indian market, demands a wait of around 3 months to 5 months between booking and taking delivery, with its CNG variant surprisingly being the one with the lower official wait time

Skoda’s latest entry in the Indian car market – Slavia – has already managed to garner over 10,000 bookings to date. Due to its high demand, the waiting period for it goes as high as 4 months now. The same is the case with the new Baleno facelift – it has a waiting period of up to 4 months for select variants, thanks to strong demand.

Model Waiting period Mahindra XUV700 Up to 21 months Mahindra Thar Up to 12 months Kia Carens Up to 12 months Kia Sonet Up to 7 months Hyundai Creta Up to 7 months Maruti Ertiga Up to 5 months Skoda Slavia Up to 4 months Maruti Baleno Up to 4 months Tata Nexon Up to 4 months (up to 5 months for EV) Nissan Magnite Up to 4 months

For the IC-engine version of Tata Nexon (i.e. its petrol and diesel variants), the official wait time ranges between 2 months and 4 months. As for its electric version (Nexon EV), the wait till delivery is a little higher – around 5 months. Rounding off our list is Nissan Magnite, which has a waiting period of up to 4 months.