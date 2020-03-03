10 Cars Launching This Month In India – New Honda City To Verna Facelift

The month of March will be a busy one for the Indian automotive industry as ten new cars are expected to be launched

As we enter the final month ahead of the BSVI emission regulations, carmakers are in frenzy to introduce BSVI compliant vehicles while most of them are taking this opportunity to debut facelifted models with improved features list to justify the price surge. Here we have listed the ten cars that are waiting to be launched this month:

1. VW Tiguan Allspace:

Volkswagen India has lined up a number of new launches for the domestic market and the month of March 2020 will see a couple of new models. The Allspace is essentially the bigger version of the premium Tiguan SUV and it made its local debut at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside the Taigun. It is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine developing 180 PS and 320 Nm of peak torque. The motor is connected to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. It will more likely be priced more than Rs. 32 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Tucson also greeted the public at the 15th edition of the biennial Auto Expo. It comes with several cosmetic and interior features over the outgoing model as they will help in stretching the lifecycle of the existing model. It will be powered by BSVI compliant petrol and diesel engine while new driver-assistive and safety features are also part of the package. The prices could be around Rs. 19.5 lakh to Rs. 26 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. 2020 Hyundai Creta:

By the middle of this month, Hyundai will introduce the second generation Creta with comprehensive exterior and interior enhancements. The design is derived from the latest ix25 sold in China while the interior is India-specific and it will have plenty in common with the Kia Seltos like the powertrain options. It will likely be priced around Rs. 9.99 lakh and Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. 2020 Honda City:

The all-new City is also making its way into India in a hope to reinvigor the spirit in the C-segment for sedans. The design updates are nothing but evolutionary and the cabin gets a host of new equipment onboard. It will take power from the BSVI compliant i-VTEC petrol and i-DTEC diesel engines with manual and automatic transmissions part of the agenda. Expect the prices to be notably higher than the outgoing City.

5. Hyundai Verna Facelift :

Resembling the cosmetic changes in the recently facelifted Solaris retailed in Russia, the 2020 Hyundai Verna will enter the fray to give the new Honda City a tough competition right from the get-go. The front fascia becomes sleeker than ever while the rear also gets revisions. The updated Hyundai Verna will feature Blue Link connectivity to differentiate itself from the crowd.

6. VW T-Roc:

Volkswagen India will also be launching the T-Roc in the Indian market this month and its bookings have already begun just as the Tiguan Allspace. It will be introduced in a full-loaded trim and brought into the country via CBU channel. It uses a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI Evo turbocharged petrol engine making 150 PS and 240 Nm of peak torque. It is connected to only a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

7. Datsun Redi-Go Facelift BS6:

The facelifted version of the Redi-Go has already been spied testing on Indian soil and with cosmetic revisions and interior add-ons it will likely go on sale this month. The biggest update will obviously be the BSVI compliant engine and it will be mated to either a five-speed manual or a five-speed AMT.

8. Renault Duster 1.3:

Renault unveiled the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine version of the Duster in India at the Auto Expo in early February. Since the Duster received cosmetic updates late last year, the only change is with the new engine as it replaces the 1.5-litre K9K diesel motor. The BSVI mill will be paired with a CVT and a six-speed manual.

9. Force Gurkha:

The Gurkha off-roading SUV undergoes heavy update treatment in its 2020 avatar in response to the oncoming second generation Mahindra Thar. Showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo, the new Gurkha gets a modern exterior courtesy of frontal design changes while the rugged appearance remains intact. The interior is a major attraction with a touchscreen infotainment system positioned between the AC vents, new instrument console comes, digital MID and so on.

10. 2020 BMW X1:

The 2020 BMW X1 will go on sale on March 3 and it will continue to be offered with 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engine options updated to meet BSVI regulations. The former makes 192 hp of maximum power and 280 Nm of peak torque while the latter produces 190 hp power and 400 Nm torque. Both are paired with a standard eight-speed automatic transmission. The facelift also makes way for exterior and interior updates and it will likely be priced between Rs. 39 lakh and Rs. 46 lakh (ex-showroom).