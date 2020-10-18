10 Cars Launched In India Ahead Of Festive Season – Kia Sonet To New Thar

Here, we have a list of the top ten vehicles which have recently been launched in India, just before the festive season sale

Navratri celebrations are in full swing currently, and the Diwali season almost upon us as well. Carmakers in India are trying to take advantage of the festive mood, offering brilliant deals and discounts on their vehicles, and introducing a few new ones as well. If you’re planning to buy a new car, there are plenty of options available right now!

Here, we present you a list of the top ten vehicles that have recently launched in India, just before the festive season began.

1. Audi Q2

Audi Q2 is the most affordable crossover SUV in the company’s lineup in India, priced from Rs. 34.99 lakh to Rs. 48.89 lakh. The vehicle has a single engine option available – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can generate a maximum power of 187 HP and 320 Nm. This motor comes mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox and Quattro AWD system is offered as standard.

2. BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe

The newly-launched BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe is now the most affordable sedan in the Bavarian carmaker’s range in India, priced between Rs. 39.30 lakh and Rs. 41.40 lakh. It is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine, capable of generating 188 HP and 400 Nm. The power is sent to the front wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

3. Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender may not be a traditional body-on-frame SUV, but this crossover has been specifically designed to handle off-road terrains. The 2020 Defender’s prices soar between Rs. 73.98 lakh and Rs. 90.46 lakh. Powering the Defender is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, with 296 HP and 400 Nm on tap, paired to an 8-speed automatic. AWD is offered as standard, along with a twin-speed transfer case.

4. Mercedes-Benz EQC

The 2020 Mercedes EQC is India’s first luxury EV, and is priced at Rs. 99.30 lakh. It utilises two electric motors, one on each axle, which draw power from an 80 kWh battery pack. The vehicle generates a peak power and torque of 402 HP and 700 Nm, respectively, and can deliver a driving range of up to 350 km.

5. MG Gloster

MG’s new flagship SUV is priced between Rs. 28.98 lakh and Rs. 35.38 lakh, which is extremely competitive compared to its rivals. The SUV is available with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, available in two states of tune. The single turbo variant is good for 160 HP and 375 Nm, while the twin-turbo variant belts out 215 HP and 480 Nm. Transmission options are limited to just one – an 8-speed automatic. The lower trims are rear-wheel-drive, while the higher trims are available in all-wheel-drive format.

6. Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet was perhaps the most awaited launch of the year, and the vehicle managed to outsell its competitors during its debut month! Priced from Rs. 6.71 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh, Kia’s entry-level crossover is available with three engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol (with 5-speed MT), a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol (with 6-speed iMT or 7-speed DCT), and a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel (with 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT).

7. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota Urban Cruiser is a slightly restyled Maruti Brezza, but is positioned as a slightly more premium vehicle. The SUV costs between Rs. 8.40 lakh to Rs. 11.30 lakh, and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine (104 HP and 138 Nm). Transmission options include a 5-speed and 4-speed automatic, and the latter also gets a mild-hybrid system, which improves fuel efficiency.

8. Ford Endeavour Sport

Ford recently introduced the ‘Sport’ Edition of the Endeavour SUV, priced at Rs. 35.10 lakh. The vehicle features a lot of blacked-out elements on the exterior, and gets a black roofliner and smoked headlamp lenses as well. There are no changes to the mechanicals though; the 2.0-litre diesel engine still generates 167 HP and 420 Nm, and comes paired to a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

9. Mahindra Thar

The second-generation Thar was also one of the most anticipated vehicles of this year. The SUV’s price ranges from Rs. 9.80 lakh to Rs. 13.75 lakh, which isn’t a lot considering that this is a proper lifestyle SUV. There are two powerplant options available – a 2.0-litre petrol (148 HP and 300 Nm) and a 2.2-litre diesel (129 HP and 320 Nm). Both these engines can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic.

10. Skoda Rapid Automatic

Skoda Rapid was launched earlier this year in its BS6 avatar, but its automatic variant was only introduced last month, just ahead of the festive season. The Rapid draws power from a 1.0-litre ‘TSI’ turbo-petrol motor, which can belt out 109 HP and 175 Nm. Apart from the 6-speed automatic, there is a 6-speed manual gearbox on offer as well. The Rapid AT is priced from Rs. 9.49 lakh to Rs. 13.29 lakh (manual variants – Rs. 7.49 lakh to Rs. 11.19 lakh).

*All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi