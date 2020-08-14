Renault Duster Modified Into An Awesome Off-Road Pickup Truck

Dacia Duster (or Renault Duster), is one the soft road capable crossover SUVs, and here, we present its modified pickup truck version

Regular readers might know that Renault Duster is sold as Dacia Duster in many international markets, like Europe and the UK. Dacia is a fully owned Romanian subsidiary of French automaker Renault. In 2014, Dacia and Romturingia, a Romanian coachbuilder, collaborated to build a single-cab pickup truck version of the Duster, exclusively for OMV Petrom Group.

The Dacia Duster Pickup was only produced in limited numbers, and it looked quite rugged. Of course, there is always room for improvement, and considering how people love to modify SUVs and pickup trucks, we aren’t surprised to see this lovely example of a modified Dacia Duster (or Renault Duster) pickup truck.

This particular example has been built into an off-road truck, with custom Bilstein suspension and a 2-inch lift kit by H&R. The stock bumpers have been removed and replaced by custom units from Mudster, complete with a stinger bar and an electric winch at the front, and towing hook at the rear. The car also wears heavy-duty bed bars, that are integrated into the roll cage that was already a part of the stock car. The tailgate is also custom-built, and has a spare wheel mounted on it.

The light blue exterior paint of the Duster Pickup looks utterly brilliant, and the black bars contrasts well against it. The headlamps appear to be stock, but the taillights are new, custom LED units. Apart from that, the side of the vehicle also sports a vinyl with a compass-like design, along with ‘Duster’ written in bold letters.

To improve the off-road ability, the car wears 16-inch rims with BF Goodrich all-terrain tyres, and it also gets a Mudster snorkel to breathe better when wading through deep waters. This modified pickup also gets an LED auxiliary light bar mounted on the roof, to improve night-time visibility.

We’re not sure if any changes have been made to the powertrain of this vehicle. The Dacia Duster Pickup was powered by a 1.5-litre, inline-4, turbo-diesel engine, which could generate a peak power of 110 PS and a maximum torque of 240 Nm. It was mated to a 6-speed transmission and a 4-wheel-drive system.