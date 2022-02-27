Kia Carens Practicality Test – Interior Space & Storage [Video]

Kia Carens has a lot of interior space and storage on offer, and here, we check out exactly how much space it has, using our unique practicality test

Kia Carens was launched in India earlier this month, and it has reportedly managed to garner a strong demand. The new Kia MPV is quite spacious and comfortable, and we decided to test out exactly how practical it is. Our exclusive practicality test video below will answer all the questions you might have in this regard.

As soon as you step into the Carens, you’re greeted by three bottle holders on the front doors, along with an umbrella holder and additional space for coins or mobile phones. A small retractable tray is offered on the dashboard on the driver’s side, for storing the key fob and parking/toll receipts. The centre console gets cooled cupholders and a wireless smartphone charger, along with more cubby holes beneath the armrest.

There’s also a sliding tray below the first-row passenger seat, which can hold a few small items. In the second row, there’s a deep but small storage space available at the back of the front centre console, along with seatback pockets behind the first-row seats. There’s a folding table-tray available behind the first-row passenger seat, while the same space behind the driver seat is occupied by a large air filter.

The rear doors get two bottle holders and some additional space. The third row also gets cubby holes at the sides, designed for cups and mobile phones. As for the boot space, Carens offers 216 litres of storage with all seats folded up, expandable up to 645 litres with the third row folded, and up to 1,164 litres with the second row folded.

While this sounds good on paper, how practical is the boot in real life? Well, we fashioned a test just for that. Here, we have a regular top-mount freezer refrigerator, which we shoved into the boot of the Kia MPV. With the second and third rows folded, we were able to fit the fridge inside!

While not many people would use their MPV in such a manner, our test shows that there’s plenty of storage capacity here. Priced from Rs. 8.99 lakh to Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), Kia Carens seems a lot more practical than SUVs in the same price range! Of course, if you have any additional questions, feel free to reach out to us and ask.