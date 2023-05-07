It will derive power from a 1.5L four-cylinder K15B petrol engine, linked with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels. The five-door Jimny is expected to be priced between Rs. 10.5 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom
The updated midsize SUV comes with a redesigned front fascia and rear while the features list will be upgraded as well
It will sit on the same CMP platform as the C3 and will be powered by a 1.2L turbo petrol engine kicking out 110 PS and 190 Nm. It will be mated to a six-speed MT only.
The five-seater will be underpinned by the same architecture as the Grand i10 Nios and will be equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L turbo petrol engine.
The heavily revised version of the Tata Nexon will likely be launched around August and it takes design inspiration from the Curvv.
The Honda Elevate will be revealed on June 6 ahead of its market launch in Q3 CY2023. It has plenty in common with the fifth-generation City including the platform, engine and gearbox combinations