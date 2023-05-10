The streak will start with the Kia Seltos Facelift which is slated for a launch in the coming months i.e. June or July 2023. First launched in 2019, the mid-size SUV grabbed a lot of eyeballs, thanks to its boxy and muscular design.
The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon is currently under testing and it will likely be introduced around August 2023 as well. The design is heavily inspired by the Curvv concept showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year
The flagship duo of Tata Motors will also get a facelift very soon. Test mules of both SUVs have been spotted out and about in India, hinting at their possible debut around the festive season of 2023
The most awaited facelift of the lot, the Hyundai Creta Facelift was speculated to debut in the first half of 2023. However, the company decided to postpone it for some time as the current model is doing very well and topping the sales charts
It will likely make its global debut towards the end of this year or in early 2024 with a slew of revisions inside and out. We do expect it to reach India sometime next year.