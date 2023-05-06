The design will be in-line with the Dacia Bigster concept which was previewed in 2021. Some reports suggest that it will be offered in both 5 and 7-seater configurations, much like the XUV700

1. New-Gen Duster 7-seater

The Renault Duster 7-seater SUV will also spawn a Nissan counterpart which will be based on the same platform along with a similar powertrain

2. Nissan New 7-seater SUV

Codenamed Y17, the work on a new 7-seater SUV from Maruti Suzuki has already begun. Expected to be launched in the year 2025, the four-wheeler will be based on Suzuki’s Global C platform which also underpins the Grand Vitara

3. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Based 7-Seater SUV

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) will also try its hands on the 7-seater SUV segment. A new SUV which will sit between the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross is in the works

4. Toyota Corolla Cross-Based 7-Seater SUV