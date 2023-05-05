4 Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Rivals In India: Key Details

The trend of 7-seater SUVs has recently gained a lot of traction and brands are preparing to enter this segment with some all-new offerings

The 7-seater SUV market in India has flourished at a rapid pace and currently acquires a decent percentage of overall SUV sales. This comes down to the fact that these 7-seater SUVs are quite practical and are a no-brainer if you have a big family.

High ground clearance coupled with ample cabin space and a minimalistic price difference as compared to a 5-seater SUV makes a case for itself. Lately, the Mahindra XUV700 has been one of the most popular and highest-selling 7-seater SUVs in the country. So let’s have a look at its upcoming rivals.

New-Gen Duster 7-seater

Skipping the second-gen model, Renault has confirmed the launch of the 3rd-generation model in the Indian market. The road testing of the SUV has already started and it is expected to launch in India sometime around 2025. The design will be in-line with the Dacia Bigster concept which was previewed in 2021. Some reports suggest that it will be offered in both 5 and 7-seater configurations, much like the XUV700. In India, we will get a turbo petrol powertrain, paired with the option of a manual and an automatic gearbox. A strong hybrid option can be offered at a later stage.

Nissan New 7-seater SUV

The Renault Duster 7-seater SUV will also spawn a Nissan counterpart which will be based on the same platform along with a similar powertrain. It will also be launched around the same timeline as the third-gen Duster. However, the design will be quite different and Nissan will likely offer a different layout for interiors as well. In terms of pricing, there can be minor differences between the two, depending on the variant and features on offer.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Based 7-Seater SUV

Codenamed Y17, the work on a new 7-seater SUV from Maruti Suzuki has already begun. Expected to be launched in the year 2025, the four-wheeler will be based on Suzuki’s Global C platform which also underpins the Grand Vitara. Despite sharing the underpinnings, the wheelbase will be longer in order to leverage the 3rd-row seats and a good amount of boot space. A more potent powertrain will likely debut on the new 7-seater SUV, most likely from the brand’s global line-up.

Toyota Corolla Cross-Based 7-Seater SUV

Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) will also try its hands on the 7-seater SUV segment. A new SUV which will sit between the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross is in the works. The TNGA-C platform and the powertrain will be shared from the Innova Hycross, however, the design will be all-new. In terms of features, the 7-seater SUV is bound to be tech-laden, something we have seen in the brand’s latest offering. The four-wheeler is expected to debut sometime in the year 2025.