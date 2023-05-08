The Toyota SUV coupe could be christened the Taisor, Raize or Raize Space as all the names have been trademarked in India. It will more likely be a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx as it will be underpinned by the Heartect platform
The new generation Toyota Fortuner is currently under development and it will be based on a brand new design philosophy that can also be found in the upcoming Tacoma pickup truck
Toyota Kirloskar Motors (TKM) will also try its hands on the 7-seater SUV segment. A new SUV which will sit between the Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Innova Hycross is in the works