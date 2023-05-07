3 Upcoming Toyota SUVs Within The Next One Year – All Details

Toyota Taisor or Raize SUV coupe could be launched later this year in India and is a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Fronx

Toyota is expected to launch as many as three new SUVs over the next year or so in India along with a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Here we have a quick summary:

1. Toyota SUV Coupe:

The Toyota SUV coupe could be christened the Taisor, Raize or Raize Space as all the names have been trademarked in India. It will more likely be a badge-engineered version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx as it will be underpinned by the Heartect platform. It could be heavily influenced by the global Yaris Cross in terms of design.

As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L NA petrol developing 90 PS and 113 Nm, and the 1.0L BoosterJet petrol engine kicking out 100 PS and 148 Nm will be utilised as in the Fronx. A five-speed manual, a five-speed AMT and a six-speed torque converter auto will be the transmission choices. The SUV coupe is expected to go on sale later this year in India.

2. 7-Seater Toyota Corolla Cross:

The global Toyota Corolla Cross could have its wheelbase extended to accommodate a spacious cabin and third row for India. It will be slotted above the Hyryder and will use the same TNGA-C platform as the Innova Hycross. The India-spec model could feature the same 2.0L NA petrol and the 2.0L strong hybrid petrol engines borrowed from its MPV sibling. It is believed to launch sometime next year in India to compete against XUV700, Alcazar, Safari and the likes.

3. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

The new generation Toyota Fortuner is currently under development and it will be based on a brand new design philosophy that can also be found in the upcoming Tacoma pickup truck. It will be underpinned by an updated ladder frame chassis and will have a host of mechanical revisions to further enhance the off-roading capability.

Expected to make its global debut early next year, the new-gen Toyota Fortuner could arrive before the end of 2024 in India. It could use a hybridised diesel engine with greater performance.