On June 7, Maruti Suzuki will launch the long-awaited five-door Jimny in India. The lifestyle off-road SUV will be sold in Zeta and Alpha trims
In the coming weeks, Hyundai will unveil the Exter before its market launch in July. The micro SUV will compete against Tata Punch and Citroen C3
The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon drawing inspiration from the Curvv concept is expected to hit the floor around August this CY
Honda’s upcoming Elevate midsize SUV will be revealed in just over a week’s time and it takes inspiration from the global CR-V and WR-V
The global debut of the five-door Mahindra Thar will more likely be hosted in August before its market launch later this year or in early 2024.
The upcoming Toyota SUV coupe is expected to arrive in the coming months and it will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx.
Kia will also be launching the facelift iteration of the Seltos in India. This new facelift version of the SUV will boast revised exterior styling, updated interiors, and new safety features.
The Citroen C3 Aircross will be available in five- and seven-seater guises upon launch later this year and it was unveiled a few weeks ago.
The updated Tata Harrier and Safari are said to be launched around September or October and they will come with a brand new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine. The overall design will be heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept.