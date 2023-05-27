10 New SUVs Launching Before Diwali – Maruti, Tata To Honda

Before Diwali this year, we will witness a host of new SUVs launching in India and some of them will be unveiled ahead of market entry

Car brands such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata, Kia, Toyota and Honda are confirmed to launch brand new SUVs in the coming months and here we have brought you a lowdown of every one of them:

1. Maruti Suzuki Jimny:

On June 7, Maruti Suzuki will launch the long-awaited five-door Jimny in India. The lifestyle off-road SUV will be sold in Zeta and Alpha trims and will feature a 1.5L K15B petrol engine capable of 105 PS and 134 Nm, paired with a five-speed MT or a four-speed AT sending power to all four wheels through AllGrip Pro 4WD system.

2. Hyundai Exter:

In the coming weeks, Hyundai will unveil the Exter before its market launch in July. The micro SUV will compete against Tata Punch and Citroen C3 and will be equipped with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, linked with a five-speed MT or an AMT. A CNG option will also be available and it will be loaded with standard features including six airbags.

3. Tata Nexon Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Tata Nexon drawing inspiration from the Curvv concept is expected to hit the floor around August this CY. It will be powered by a brand new 1.2L DI turbo petrol engine, which will be more powerful and torquier than the outgoing Revotron unit and a new DCA lifted from Altroz will be added to the lineup. The interior will also be significantly updated.

4. Honda Elevate:

Honda’s upcoming Elevate midsize SUV will be revealed in just over a week’s time and it takes inspiration from the global CR-V and WR-V. Underpinned by the same platform as fifth-gen City, the five-seater will initially be powered by a 1.5L NA petrol engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm, paired with a six-speed MT or a CVT. The cabin will also be upmarket.

5. Kia Seltos Facelift:

In July, Kia will introduce the facelifted Seltos with a revised exterior and the addition of new features such as ADAS, a rotary dial, new AC vents and a panoramic sunroof. As for the performance, the existing 1.5L petrol and diesel engines will be retained while an all-new 1.5L turbo petrol engine will kick out 160 PS and 253 Nm. It could be mated to an iMT or a DCT.

6. Mahindra Thar 5-Door:

The global debut of the five-door Mahindra Thar will more likely be hosted in August before its market launch later this year or in early 2024. It will have larger proportions than the three-door model for enhanced practicality and will compete against the upcoming five-door Maruti Suzuki Jimny. It will continue to use 2.0L mStallion petrol and 2.2L mHawk diesel engines.

7. Toyota SUV Coupe:

The upcoming Toyota SUV coupe is expected to arrive in the coming months and it will be based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. It will sit on the Heartect platform and use a 1.2L NA petrol and a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a five-speed MT or a six-speed AT option.

8. Citroen C3 Aircross:

The Citroen C3 Aircross will be available in five- and seven-seater guises upon launch later this year and it was unveiled a few weeks ago. It will use the same CMP platform as the C3 and will be powered by the 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, churning out 110 PS and 190 Nm. It will be linked only with a six-speed manual transmission.

9. Tata Harrier And Safari Facelifts:

The updated Tata Harrier and Safari are said to be launched around September or October and they will come with a brand new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine. The overall design will be heavily influenced by the Harrier EV concept.