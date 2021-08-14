Ziptron-powered Tata Tigor EV Unveiling On August 17

A new teaser from Tata Motors confirms the unveiling date of the upcoming Tata Tigor EV with the Ziptron EV technology

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the Tigor EV with its Ziptron EV technology. A YouTube video recently teased the electric compact-sedan. Today, Tata Motors has released yet another teaser video of the electric compact-sedan. The new teaser reveals the launch date of the upcoming model. It confirms that the new electric offering from Tata Motors is unveiling in 5 days from today. In simple words, the Ziptron-powered Tigor EV will shed veils on August 17.

The older teaser shows the sedan attempting a high-speed climb alongside the Nexon EV. It even manages to overtake the Nexon EV during the attempt. Thus, it is safe to assume that the Tigor EV might have the same powertrain as the electrified Nexon.

Besides, the lighter weight of the Tigor EV will further help it with improved performance. With the Ziptron tech, the Tigor EV might boast an increased range on a full charge of roughly 250 km.

The Tigor EV will don a similar attire as its ICE counterparts in the updated avatar. It will get revised projector headlamps, bumper-mounted LED DRLs, redesigned alloy wheels, and a reworked tail section. In comparison to the petrol-powered Tigor, electrified iteration will sport Teal Blue accents like the Nexon EV.

The updated Tigor EV will be a high-voltage electric vehicle with a 300+ volt architecture. It will use a permanent magnet type synchronous motor to power the front wheels with a single-speed reduction gear. It will also support fast charging for a reduced charging time. The Ziptron technology is capable of regenerative braking, which is available on the Nexon EV. Hence the same is likely to be on the cards on the Tigor EV as well.

The interior will also see some noticeable updates. A larger touchscreen with a Harman-powered sound system could be a part of the package. In contrast to the Nexon EV, the battery-powered Tigor will be a cheaper offering of the brand. Prices might start from under Rs. 10 lakh and go up to Rs. 13 lakh. As a result, the brand’s EV division might register higher figures on the sales tally.