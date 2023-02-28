Yulu Launches Two e-Scooters In Partnership With Bajaj In India

Yulu Miracle GR and DeX GR are manufactured at Bajaj’s production facility and are equipped with the Bengaluru-based startup’s AI based stack

Yulu has introduced two all-new electric scooters dubbed the Miracle GR and DeX GR in the domestic market in partnership with Bajaj Auto. They are manufactured at Bajaj’s production facility and are equipped with the Bengaluru-based startup’s Artificial Intelligence based stack technology. More specifically, the e-scooters are rolled out by Chetak Technology Limited, a fully-owned subsidiary of Bajaj.

It has been said that the Miracle GR and DeX GR will enable higher operational efficiency for Yulu and the partnership focusses on transforming mobility through smart, sustainable and safe EVs. Yulu, which claims to be the largest shared e-mobility service provider, saw an investment of eight million USD from Bajaj back in November 2019.

The new Miracle GR targets customers wanting to own an electric scooter for short distance rides and it has a top speed of 25 kmph. The DeX GR is a utilitarian capable of last-mile transportation and carrying goods. It has a load carrying capacity of 15 kg. The new generation electric scooters come with basic features such as telescopic forks at the front, front and rear drum brakes, etc.

In the last three months, Yulu has doubled its fleet and is aiming to reach 1 lakh units across major cities in the country. By the end of 2023, Yulu plans a ten-fold growth in revenue. Due to the locally sourced components and assembly courtesy of Bajaj Auto, it expects a big rise in operational finances and metrics and to improve economies of scale.

The new electric scooters are said to offer Over-The-Air updates and due to their small size, will be capable of easy manoeuvrability through tight spaces and the confines of the city traffic. Yulu has joined hands with Magna for battery swapping network and their partnership has given rise to Yuma Energy. Magna invested 77 million USD to establish this JV late last year.

Yulu’s range of e-scooters comes with swappable batteries, and they utilise Yuma Energy, which has around 100 stations in cities like Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai. Riders can access the Miracle GR and DeX GR through the Yulu app and they do not require a driving license as they are non-motorised.