YTB (Baleno Cross) To Be One Of Maruti’s Biggest Launches In 2023

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki YTB (Baleno Cross) is expected to be offered with two powertrain options including the 1.0L turbo Boosterjet engine

The Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e concept was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. Rumours suggest that Maruti will be unveiling the production-spec version of this SUV coupe concept at the Auto Expo 2023. Based on the Baleno hatchback, the YTB crossover is expected to be one of Maruti’s biggest launches in 2023.

For starters, the new YTB Crossover is expected to be offered with two powertrain options. These include a turbocharged petrol engine and a NA petrol engine. If reports are to be believed, the Indian carmaker is currently considering relaunching the 1.0L turbocharged Boosterjet petrol engine in India with the YTB crossover.

This engine was first introduced in the country in 2017 with the Baleno RS. The other engine on offer with the YTB crossover is expected to be either the 1.2L DualJet petrol engine or the larger and more powerful 1.5L NA petrol that is also offered with the Brezza and the XL6.

The spy shots of this new upcoming Maruti car in India suggest that it will be based on the brand’s newer SUV design language and will feature a large grille at the front that will be complemented by bumper-mounted LED headlights and top-mounted DRLs. The crossover-coupe silhouette is clearly visible from the sides and Maruti is expected to offer this car with dual-cut alloy wheels and prominent body cladding all around.

The rear will be rather subtle and will likely boast a prominent chrome element in the centre and LED taillights on either side. Inside, the YTB is likely to be offered with a refreshed dashboard layout and an extensive features list including features like a large sunroof, wireless mobile charging pad, a large touchscreen infotainment system and an automatic climate control console.

Other features like HUD, digital instrument cluster, push-button start, connected car tech, automatic wipers and headlamps, cooled glovebox, rear AC vents, etc are also expected to be on offer. The YTB will be the first cross-hatchback in the brand’s portfolio and will take on the rivals like the Citroen C3, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.