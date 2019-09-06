You Can Buy A New BS6 Petrol Car For Just 2.33 Lakh This Month – Details

The entry-level Maruti Alto 800 LX, which has a BS6-compliant engine and comes with an ex-showroom price of Rs 2,93,700, is currently available with some great discounts

In April 2019, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd launched an updated version of the Alto 800, its entry-level offering. The refreshed Maruti Alto 800 sports a handful of exterior updates, along with having a BS6-compliant petrol engine. The updated motor ensures that the car stays future-proof for at least some time to come, while also helping you do your bit to save the environment from high vehicular emissions.

Also, right now, you can purchase a BS6-compliant Maruti Alto 800 at an effective starting price of just Rs 2.33 lakh (ex-showroom). Basically, the ex-showroom price of the Alto 800 LX is Rs 2,93,700. However, the company is currently offering discounts worth Rs 60,000. These discounts are being offered in order to help the company overcome the sales slump and get back to posting positive sales growth.

The Maruti Alto 800 LX is currently available with a cash discount of Rs 40,000. Additionally, there’s an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000 in case you sell your old car to Maruti Suzuki’s True Value used car branch. This leads to an effective ex-showroom price of little more than Rs 2,57,000.

The RTO charges for the Maruti Alto 800 LX are approx. Rs 16,300, while the insurance cost is Rs 17,700. All this means that even if you factor in the on-road price, the base model of the Alto 800 would cost only roughly Rs 2,57,700.

Powering the latest iteration of the Maruti Alto 800 is an updated version of the tried-and-tested 796cc, three-cylinder petrol engine that traces its roots to the days of the original Maruti 800. The motor produces a maximum power of 48 hp and a peak torque of 69 Nm. It comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The entry-level small car has an ARAI-rated fuel mileage of 22.05 kmpl.

The BS6-compliant engine has 25 per cent lesser Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions than the BS4 version. The improvement has bene achieved through usage of upgraded hardware and software, along with a new exhaust system. Also, the latest Alto 800 is 85 per cent recyclable and 95 per cent recoverable, which helps it comply with End of Life Vehicles (ELV) obligations.