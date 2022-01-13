Yezdi Scrambler (Honda CB350 RS Rival) Launched From Rs. 2.04 Lakh

Yezdi Scrambler is powered by a 334 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine developing 29.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 28.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,750 rpm

Following weeks of teaser videos and social media handles honouring the past to rekindle the legacy, Yezdi has finally come back with a bang. Classic Legends has successfully resuscitated the third motorcycle brand in its arsenal as Jawa returned back in late 2018 and only a few months ago, the BSA Motorcycle company was resurrected in its home market of the United Kingdom.

In a similar fashion to Jawa, its Yezdi sibling has been revitalised with a range of three new motorcycles: Scrambler, Roadster and Adventure. The production of all three motorcycles is underway at the Pithampur plant in Madhya Pradesh and they are reaching showrooms right away with deliveries expected to start sooner rather than later.

The Yezdi trio definitely targets the middleweight motorcycle space in the country led by Royal Enfield and they are priced competitively as well. The Yezdi Scrambler carries a sticker tag of Rs. 2.04 lakh for Fire Orange, Rs. 2.06 lakh for Yelling Yellow and Outlaw Olive and Rs. 2.10 lakh for Rebel Red, Mean Green and Midnight Blue colours (all prices, ex-showroom).

Yezdi Scrambler Variants Price (Ex-Showroom) 1. Yezdi Scrambler Fire Orange Rs. 2,04,900 2. Yezdi Scrambler Yelling Yellow Rs. 2,06,900 3. Yezdi Scrambler Outlaw Olive Rs. 2,06,900 4. Yezdi Scrambler Rebel Red, Mean Green, Midnight Blue Rs. 2,10,900

The Yezdi Scrambler derives power from a 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled fuel-injected DOHC engine producing a maximum power output of 29.1 PS at 8,000 rpm and 28.2 Nm of peak torque delivered at 6,750 rpm. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed constant mesh transmission. All three motorcycles are based on a twin cradle frame.

Yezdi Scrambler Dimensions & Weight Nos 1. Wheelbase 1,403 mm 2. Ground Clearance 200 mm 3. Seat Height 800 mm 4. Kerb Weight 182 kg 5. Fuel Tank Capacity 12.5 L

The Scrambler takes on Honda CB350 RS and the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter and both of them are down on performance in comparison. It is suspended on telescopic front forks with coil springs (150 mm travel) and twin shock absorbers with a gas canister at the rear (130 mm travel). The braking duties are handled by 320 front disc and 240 mm rear disc sourced with floating caliper from Bybre. They are assisted by a dual-channel ABS system.

Yezdi Scrambler Performance Specs 1. Engine 334 cc liquid-cooled Fi DOHC single-cylinder 2. Power 29.1 PS at 8,000 rpm 3. Torque 28.2 Nm at 6,750 rpm 4. Transmission Six-speed 5. Exhaust Twin Exhaust Pipes 6. Suspension Telescopic Front/Twin Springs Rear 7. Brakes 320 mm Front/240 mm Rear Disc – Dual ABS 8. Tyres 100-90-19″ Front/140-70-17″ Rear 9. Chassis Dual Cradle

As for the dimensions, the Yezdi Scrambler has a wheelbase length of 1,403 mm, ground clearance of 200 mm and a seat height of 800 mm. The kerb weight stands at 182 kilograms while the fuel tank capacity is at 12.5 litres. The design is one of the major talking points of the Scrambler and it rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels with block pattern tyres.

Some of the other highlights are circular LED headlamp with chrome casing, LED tail lamp and turn indicators, three ABS modes (Road, Off-Road and Rain), eccentrically positioned LCD instrument console with trip meter, distance to empty, time, ABS mode and gear indications, optional Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation, handlebar-mounted USB and Type C charging points, twin exhaust system, ribbed single-piece seat, wide handlebar, front beak, etc.