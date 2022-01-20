Yezdi Roadster Vs Adventure Vs Scrambler – Key differences Explained

Yezdi’s three motorcycles have plenty of differences between them, and here, we take a detailed look at these dissimilarities

Yezdi recently entered the Indian motorcycle market with three offerings – Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure. These three models have a lot of shared components and commonalities between them, they are fairly different from each other. While the visual differences are fairly obvious, there are plenty of mechanical differences as well.

Here, we discuss all the major differences between Yezdi’s three motorcycles, in terms of styling, equipment, powertrain, etc.

Yezdi Roadster Vs Adventure Vs Scrambler – Styling

Yezdi Roadster is a sporty cruiser, featuring a round LED headlamp, round LED taillamp, a rounded fuel tank (with knee recesses), and a flat handlebar. It has the lowest seat height among the three Yezdis, along with the lowest-set handlebar. Yezdi Scrambler and Adventure also get a round LED headlamp and taillamp, and the former’s fuel tank is similar to Roadster.

However, Scrambler’s seat is a long, single-piece unit that is ribbed and inclined. Adventure has a blocky fuel tank design, along with a stepped split-seat setup. It also gets rear luggage mounts as standard. All three bikes get fake cooling fins on the engine, with Roadster and Scrambler offering a dual-exhaust setup as well.

Yezdi Roadster Vs Adventure Vs Scrambler – Features

All Yezdi motorcycles get an LCD digital instrument console, along with disc brakes on both wheels (320mm front and 240mm rear) with dual-channel ABS. On Scrambler and Adventure, one gets switchable ABS with three modes (Road, Off-road, Rain). ADV gets a tilt-adjust display with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Roadster is the only bike here to get alloy wheels (18-inch front and 17-inch rear) with tubeless tyres.

Yezdi ADV and Scrambler get wire-spoked rims (21-inch front and 17-inch rear on the former, 19-inch front and 17-inch rear on the latter), shod with tubed tyres. While all three bikes get telescopic forks up front, Adventure gets a monoshock at the rear while the others get twin rear shock absorbers. Turn indicators on Roadster are bulb units, and the other two come standard with a USB charging port.

Yezdi Roadster Vs Adventure Vs Scrambler – Engine specs

All three motorcycles are powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, but this motor isn’t identical on all three, featuring different internals and tuning on each model. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox on all Yezdi motorcycles.

Model Max. power Max. torque Yezdi Roadster 29.7 PS @ 7300rpm 29 Nm @ 6500rpm Yezdi Scrambler 29.1 PS @ 8000rpm 28.2 Nm @ 6750rpm Yezdi Adventure 30.2 PS @ 8000rpm 29.9 Nm @ 6500rpm

While Scrambler and Roadster have 12.5-litre fuel tanks, the Adventure comes with a 15.5-litre fuel tank. The kerb weight is slightly different as well – ADV weighs 188 kg, Scrambler 182 kg, and Roadster 184 kg.

Yezdi Roadster Vs Adventure Vs Scrambler – Price

Yezdi Roadster is priced from Rs. 1.98 lakh to Rs. 2.06 lakh, and it’s available in the following colour options – Dark Smoke Grey, Dark Steel Blue, Dark Hunter Green, Chrome Gallant Grey, and Chrome Sin Silver.

Scrambler costs between Rs. 2.04 lakh to Rs. 2.10 lakh, at it gets the following colour options – Fire Orange, Yelling Yellow, Outlaw Olive, Rebel Red, Mean Green, and Midnight Blue. As for Adventure, its price starts at Rs. 2.09 lakh and goes up to Rs. 2.18 lakh, with three colours on offer – Slick Silver, Mambo Black, and Ranger Camo.

All prices are ex-showroom, New Delhi