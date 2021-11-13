Yezdi Roadking ADV Spotted Without Camouflage, Launch Likely Soon

The upcoming Yezdi adventure bike, expected to be named ‘Roadking’, has been spotted without camouflage in India

Classic Legends, the maker of Jawa motorcycles, is planning to revive the Yezdi brand in India. Yezdi is expected to enter the Indian market with two models initially, consisting of a retro-style scrambler and an adventure motorcycle. The latter was recently spotted without camouflage in a production-spec avatar.

In the spy pictures here, we see the motorcycle in white body paint. The fuel tank gets ‘Yezdi’ branding, along with two oblique stripes on each side in two shades of blue. At the top, we see what seems to be the new Yezdi logo, with ‘Legendary Yezdi’ written alongside it. The middle and tail of the motorcycle are covered in bubble wrap and thus remain hidden.

The engine assembly is completely blacked out, which looks great against the light paint scheme of the bike. The engine features fake cooling fins, and the crank cover has a rectangular design, mimicking the style of the old Yezdi bikes. Just like Jawa, we’re sure Yezdi will play heavily on the nostalgia factor, which should appeal to a lot of motorcycle enthusiasts.

As per speculations, Yezdi’s upcoming ADV could be named ‘Roadking’. The bike will get a lot of features and equipment, like a fully-digital instrument cluster, a tall windscreen, all-LED lighting, etc. Test models have also been seen wearing saddle stays and crash guards, but we’re not sure if those will be standard fitment or accessories.

The suspension duties will be handled by long-travel conventional forks at the front and a monoshock suspension at the rear, while the braking system will consist of single discs on both wheels, likely with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle is expected to be powered by the same engine as Jawa Perak – a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine with 30.64 PS and 32.74 Nm on tap.

Yezdi’s upcoming adventure bike is expected to be priced around Rs. 1.75 lakh to Rs. 2.1 lakh (ex-showroom). There is no word on the launch yet, but it might happen over the next few weeks. The closest competitor to the Yezdi ADV will be the Royal Enfield Himalayan, along with KTM 250 Adventure and BMW G310 GS.