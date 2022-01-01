Yezdi Roadking & ADV Spotted Again Ahead Of Debut This Month

Classic Legends will unveil the Yezdi brand in India on January 13, and the renewed marque will have two maiden offerings – a scrambler and an ADV

Classic Legends will debut the renewed Yezdi brand in India on 13th January 2022, with two motorcycles in its lineup – a scrambler and an adventure bike. Both these models have been spied a few times on Indian roads, and it the latest spy shots we have here, they look production-ready behind the disguise.

The video below, uploaded by Bhuvan Chowdhary on IG, shows both the motorcycles with camouflage in production-ready avatars. The Yezdi scrambler, expected to be named Roadking, will have a retro-inspired design. It has a round headlamp at the front, a curvy fuel tank, round rear-view mirrors, a ribbed single-piece seat, a tiny round headlamp, and wire-spoked wheels. The riding position seems quite relaxed, with centre-set footpegs and a tall single-piece handlebar.

The adventure motorcycle has a more rugged and sporty design, but with a few retro-inspired styling cues. It gets a round headlamp, a tall windscreen, a bulbous fuel tank, wire-spoked wheels, and a sharp tail section with a tiny fender and a tiny taillight. Unlike the scrambler, which gets twin rear shockers, the ADV gets a monoshock rear suspension. Similar to Royal Enfield Himalayan, it gets a subframe at the front, but the headlamp isn’t mounted on it.

For an old-school feel, the engine gets fake cooling fins, similar to Jawa motorcycles. The equipment on offer will be fairly impressive, consisting of all-LED lighting, a digital instrument cluster (LCD), disc brakes on both wheels (with dual-channel ABS), etc. Bash plates will be available as well, to ensure that the engine or frame doesn’t scrape when off-roading.

Both these upcoming Yezdi bikes are expected to be powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, capable of belting out a peak power of 30.64 PS and a maximum torque of 32.74 Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed sequential gearbox, with a slipper & assist clutch offered as standard here.

The upcoming Yezdi scrambler will be a direct rival to Honda CB350 RS, and it will go up against Royal Enfield Meteor 350, RE Classic 350, and even its cousin, Jawa 42. As for Yezdi ADV, its closest competitors would be Royal Enfield Himalayan, KTM 250 Adventure, and Benelli TRK 251.