Yezdi Cruiser (Meteor 350 Rival) Teased In India; Launch Soon

Yezdi could return with a trio of motorcycles in the coming weeks as the range could comprise a scrambler, adv and a cruiser

Classic Legends resurrected the Jawa brand back in late 2018 and only a few weeks ago, the comeback of the BSA Motorcycles was officially announced with the return of the Gold Star nameplate in the United Kingdom. The Mahindra-owned firm is also bracing to bring back the Yezdi brand and it has been in the rumour mill for many months already.

Last month, the return of the Yezdi brand was teased and its official social media handles were set up. Further confirming the nearing launch was the set of spy pictures of a trio of motorcycles caught during an advertisement shoot. Just as Jawa, it appears like the Yezdi could make a grand comeback with three motorcycles but their identity remains shady.

One of these motorcycles could be dubbed the Roadking as the name has been trademarked. The matrix themed latest teaser spanning 14-second long shows the silhouette of what seems to be a cruiser motorcycle and it could compete against the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350. It is perplexing considering that only a Jawa cruiser was believed to have been caught testing recently.

The Yezdi-based adv could go by the name Adventure and it has several similarities with the Royal Enfield Himalayan. It boasts large-sized spoked wheels, split seats, long travel suspension, tall windscreen, round-shaped headlamp, etc. Yezdi will more likely introduce a scrambler as well to rival Jawa 42 2.1, Honda CB350 RS and the upcoming Royal Enfield Hunter.

The cruiser is expected to feature relaxed footpegs positioning, upright handlebar, a slim fuel tank, circular headlamp and LED tail lamp, wide seat, semi-digital instrumentation telescopic front forks, twin-sided rear shock absorbers, and so on. We can expect both single- and dual-channel ABS to be offered.

The Yezdi trio will likely use a 334 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine found in the Jawa Perak bobber. The Perak develops around 30.6 hp and 32.7 Nm and it could be tuned differently on the Yezdis and the engine casing evokes the old styling as well. It is paired with a six-speed transmission and we will have to wait and see if assist and slipper clutch will be standard or not.