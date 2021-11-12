Yezdi Comeback Confirmed As Separate Entity; Three Bikes To Launch?

Yezdi is expected to launch as many as three motorcycles on its return to India; the Roadking name has already been trademarked

Yezdi has confirmed to be not part of Jawa Motorcycles anymore as it will be riding alone on its journey back into India. Ever since Jawa debuted in the domestic market back in late 2018, the anticipation of the Yezdi’s arrival has only been high as it is also owned by Classic Legends. In addition, the famed Roadking name was trademarked recently as well.

While there is no official information on when the launch timeline will be, we do expect the return to be in early 2022. Anupam Thareja, Co-Founder, Classic Legends, took to Twitter to say that it was about time they brought the “other brother back” recently as it clearly indicates the revival of the Yezdi brand.

Anand Mahindra, Mahindra Group Chairman tweeted: “I guess I’ve got #Y on my mind. After all, the legend is back! #YezdiForever,” as well pointing the finger at Yezdi. The company has created dedicated social media handles too and it is a good move on their part. Just as Jawa, Yezdi will also target a big pie in the middleweight motorcycle space by competing against Royal Enfield.

The company could make a comeback with three motorcycles in a similar fashion to Jawa and only a few days ago, the Yezdi adventure bike was caught on camera without any camouflage. It was found to be in a production-ready state and some of the details could be clearly seen. The large fuel tank with a classic-looking filler cap is done up in chrome.

Other highlights are the brand logo on top of the tank, Legendary Yezdi sticker, blackened engine and contrast finishes, dual-purpose tyres and a possible TFT instrument cluster. The same single-cylinder 334 cc liquid-cooled DOHC engine powering the Jawa Perak bobber is expected to be used in the Yezdi Adv as well.

The Perak develops a maximum power output of 30.6 horsepower and 32.7 Nm of peak torque. The power and torque rating in the Yezdi Adv could be different. It will compete against Royal Enfield Himalayan and it could be accompanied by a retro-themed roadster and a scrambler as they have also been spotted testing over the last few months on public roads.