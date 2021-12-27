Yezdi Brand To Return On January 13 In India – 5 Things To Expect

Yezdi’s 2022 range is expected to boast an Adventure motorcycle along with a scrambler and a cruiser to rival Royal Enfield’s Meteor 350

Classic Legends has officially announced the revival of the Yezdi Motorcycles brand as it will be introduced on January 13, 2022. The Mahindra-owned company brought back Jawa in late 2018 while the BSA Motorcycles’ comeback was announced only a few weeks ago in the United Kingdom.

The upcoming Yezdi range will more likely have several commonalities with Jawa motorcycles. Here are the five things expected on Yezdi’s return:

1. Three Motorcycles:

While it has not been confirmed yet, the Yezdi brand appears to make a grand debut with a trio of motorcycles – each pertaining to different segments in the middleweight space. Judging by the leaked images during a TVC shoot, one will be called the Adventure (a dual-purpose adventure tourer), the second will be a Scrambler and the third will be a cruiser/roadster that could go by the name Roadking.

2. Perak’s Engine:

All three motorcycles are expected to be powered by the 334 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine used in the Jawa Perak bobber. The powertrain currently develops a maximum power output of 30.64 PS and 32.74 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a six-speed transmission. The engine could be tuned differently on the trio though with slightly lesser power and torque output.

3. Royal Enfield Competition:

The Yezdi Adventure will be a direct rival to the Royal Enfield Himalayan and it could be underpinned by a twin cradle chassis. The Roadking cruiser is expected to be pitched directly against the Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and the Classic 350. The Scrambler will likely put up against the forthcoming Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and Honda CB350 RS.

4. Separate Dealerships:

We do expect the Yezdi brand to have separate dealerships in contrary to earlier reports that it will be sold alongside the Jawa siblings.

5. Price Range:

The Yezdi Adventure is expected to cost around Rs. 2.10 lakh while the Scrambler could have a starting price of around Rs. 2 lakh. The Roadking cruiser could fall in the Rs. 2 lakh price range for the entry-level variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Classic Legends could position the Yezdi range slightly higher up as well and we may get clear details leading up to the launch.