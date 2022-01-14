Yezdi Adventure Vs Royal Enfield Himalayan – Specifications Comparison

Check out our detailed spec sheet comparison of the newly-launched Yezdi Adventure with its chief rival, Royal Enfield Himalayan

Yezdi has finally debuted its maiden offerings in the Indian market – Adventure, Scrambler, and Roadster. The revived Yezdi brand, alongside Jawa, will give tough competition to Royal Enfield motorcycles in different segments. Yezdi has managed to generate a lot of hype, and all we have to see now is if they can deliver on it.

Here, we bring you a detailed comparison between Yezdi Adventure and its biggest rival in India, RE Himalayan.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan – Design

If you’ve seen the spy shots, you already know that Yezdi ADV has taken some inspiration from its Royal Enfield rival. It gets a round headlamp, tall windscreen, beak-like front fender, split seat setup, top box mount on the tail, etc. Even the side panels look suspiciously close to the ones on Himalayan, and a front subframe is available as an accessory here!

That said, there are plenty of differences as well, like a round taillight, sharper tail section, and a block-shaped fuel tank. The engine cover gets fake cooling fins, and the crankcase cover resembles the Yezdis of yore. Classic Legends has managed to find a brilliant balance between retro and modern with its bikes.

Royal Enfield Himalayan has been around for years, and its design is quite familiar now. The round headlamp mounted on the front subframe, the curvy fuel tank, the tall split-seat setup, and the top box mount on the tail, all give it a rugged feel.

Like Yezdi ADV, RE Himalayan comes with wire-spoked wheels (21-inch front and 17-inch rear on both bikes). However, the Royal Enfield has a more old-school feel to it, and its styling is a little more simplistic than the Yezdi. That said, there is no clear winner between the two in terms of design.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan – Features and equipment

Yezdi’s ADV comes with telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The instrument console is a fully-digital LCD unit, which offers smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. Also, the instrument console is tilt-adjustable, and thus well suited for both seated and standing-on-the-pegs riding positions.

Connected features include turn-by-turn navigation, smartphone notifications, trip details, and rider profile. Other features on offer include disc brakes on both wheels, dual-channel ABS (three modes – Road, Off-road, and Rain), all-LED lighting, knuckle guards, jerry can mounts, and pannier mounts.

Royal Enfield offers a semi-digital instrument console on Himalayan, which include the brand’s tripper navigation display. This Google-powered system shows turn-by-turn directions, but it doesn’t get other connected features.

The RE also gets switchable dual-channel ABS, LED taillight (headlamp and turn indicators are halogen), telescopic front forks, and monoshock rear suspension. Also, its fuel tank has a capacity of 15 litres (plus 0.5-litres reserve), which is similar to Yezdi ADV’s 15.5-litre fuel tank. On the features front, it is the Yezdi that takes the win.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan – Engine specifications

The liquid-cooled, DOHC engine of Yezdi Adventure churns out significantly more power than RE Himalayan, despite being smaller in size. That said, the Royal Enfield has more torque on offer, although it is also noticeably heavier.

Specifications Yezdi Adventure Royal Enfield Himalayan Engine size 334cc 411cc Engine type Single cylinder, liquid cooled, DOHC Single cylinder, air cooled, SOHC Max. power 30.2 PS 24.31 PS Max. torque 29.9 Nm 32 Nm Transmission 6-speed sequential 5-speed sequential Kerb weight 188 kg 199 kg

Also, the Yezdi comes with a 6-speed gearbox, unlike the RE, which gets a 5-speed transmission. On paper, the former definitely seems to have the advantage, but we’d have to wait and ride them together to see the difference in performance in the real world.

Yezdi Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan – Price

Yezdi Adventure is priced from Rs. 2.10 lakh to Rs. 2.19 lakh, with three colour options on offer – Slick Silver, Mambo Black, and Ranger Camo. Royal Enfield Himalayan is, surprisingly, more expensive than that, priced from Rs. 2.14 lakh to Rs. 2.22 lakh. The RE is available in more colour options though – Gravel Grey, Mirage Silver, Lake Blue, Rock Red, and Granite Black.

Taking a thorough look at the spec sheets of these two bikes, Yezdi Adventure seems like the better option. It has more power and equipment on offer, while also being a little more affordable! However, only time will tell if Yezdi can manage to disrupt RE’s hold on the premium end of the Indian motorcycle market.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi