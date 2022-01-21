Yezdi Adventure Vs KTM 250 Adventure – Detailed Specs Comparison

Here is a spec sheet comparison between the newly-launched Yezdi Adventure and one of its biggest rivals – KTM 250 Adventure

Mahindra & Mahindra-owned Classic Legends has revived the Yezdi brand in India. The company has entered the market with three models – Roadster, Scrambler, and Adventure. That last one is the revitalised brand’s flagship, and it’s brilliant for off-road riding as well as long-distance touring.

Here, we have compared Yezdi Adventure with one of the most popular ADV in India – KTM 250 Adventure – to see how they fare against each other.

Yezdi Adventure Vs KTM 250 Adventure – Styling and comfort

Yezdi Adventure has a neo-retro design, featuring round headlamps, a tall windscreen, a fuel tank with a blocky design, a split-seat setup, a round taillight, a rear luggage mount, and a long upswept exhaust. The wheels are wire-spoked units (21-inch front and 17-inch rear), with tubed tyres on offer.

The handlebar is set quite tall, the footpegs are centre-set, and the seat is fairly high. This gives the Yezdi an upright and commanding riding posture. The pillion seat isn’t too big, but it’s well-cushioned and the seating posture is roomy.

KTM 250 Adventure, on the other hand, has a thoroughly modern and rugged design. It gets a fixed headlamp cowl, an adjustable visor, knuckle guards, a split-seat setup, a sporty-looking fuel tank with tank cowls, and an upswept exhaust.

The handlebar is set fairly tall, the seat is quite high, and the footpegs are centre set, which gives the bike a sporty yet upright riding posture. However, the pegs are quite high, which means that riding while standing is a little difficult. A taller handlebar would have been better. The pillion seat is nice and long, offering ample comfort.

Yezdi Adventure Vs KTM 250 Adventure – Features and equipment

Yezdi ADV has a lot of equipment on offer, including an LCD instrument console, alongside a TFT screen for turn-by-turn navigation. The entire console is tilt-adjustable too. The bike gets smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth as standard, with connected features including navigation, smartphone notifications, ride report, and owner profile.

The motorcycle also gets all-LED lighting, a handlebar-mounted USB charger, and a bash plate. Disc brakes are offered on both wheels, with switchable dual-channel ABS on offer (with three modes: Road, Off-road, and Rain). The suspension system consists of conventional telescopic front forks and a pre-load adjustable rear monoshock.

KTM 250 Adventure also has plenty of features on offer, like a fully-digital LCD instrument console. This screen is easier to read than the one on Yezdi, but misses out on Bluetooth connectivity. The suspension comprises USD forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear. The headlamp is halogen, but the DRLs, taillight and turn indicators are LED units.

Unlike its rivals, KTM offers alloy wheels on 250 Adventure (19-inch front and 17-inch rear). These are not ideal for off-roading but come with tubeless tyres, which is a boon. Braking duties are handled by disc brakes on both wheels, paired with switchable dual-channel ABS (can be turned off for the rear wheel), and the bike also gets a bash plate.

Yezdi Adventure Vs KTM 250 Adventure – Engine specifications

Yezdi Adventure is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-pot motor, with 30.2 PS of peak power and 29.9 Nm of maximum torque on offer. This engine comes paired with a slick-shifting 6-speed transmission.

As for KTM 250 Adventure, it gets a 248.76cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant. This engine is capable of generating 30 PS and 24 Nm, and it comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. A slipper clutch is available as standard here.

Specifications Yezdi Adventure KTM 250 Adventure Engine size 334cc 248.76cc Engine type Single cylinder, liquid cooled Single cylinder, liquid cooled Max. power 30.2 PS 30 PS Max. torque 29.9 Nm 24 Nm Transmission 6-speed 6-speed Kerb weight 188 kg 156 kg

Both the motorcycles generate almost equal amounts of peak power, but the Yezdi has the advantage in terms of torque. That said, the KTM is way lighter, which also makes it easier to manoeuvre around.

Yezdi Adventure Vs KTM 250 Adventure – Price

Yezdi is priced from Rs. 2.09 lakh to Rs. 2.18 lakh, and it has three colour options on offer – Slick Silver, Mambo Black, and Ranger Camo. KTM 250 Adventure is a little more expensive, at Rs. 2.35 lakh, and it’s available in two colour options – Electronic Orange and Factory Racing Blue. The more affordable and comfortable Yezdi is the better deal between the two.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi