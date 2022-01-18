Yezdi Adventure Vs Hero Xpulse 200 4V – Detailed Specs Comparison

Check out our detailed specifications comparison of the recently-launched Yezdi Adventure and Hero Xpulse 200 4V

The iconic Yezdi brand has been revived in India, thanks to Mahindra & Mahindra-owned Classic Legends. Yezdi has three offerings in its lineup right now, with the flagship being ‘Adventure’. As the name suggests, it is an adventure motorcycle, designed for off-road trails and long-distance touring.

Here, we compare Yezdi Adventure with the most value-for-money ADV currently on sale in India – Hero Xpulse 200 4V – to see which of the two is the better bargain.

Yezdi Adventure Vs Hero Xpulse 200 4V – Styling

The design of Yezdi Adventure is retro-themed, with a touch of ruggedness. It gets a round headlamp, tall windscreen, blocky fuel tank, split seat setup, round taillight, rear luggage mount, and an upswept exhaust. It gets plenty of accessories as well, like a headlamp grille, front subframe with jerry can mounts, luggage boxes, etc.

The tall handlebar, tall seat, and centre-set footpegs of the Yezdi give it fairly competent handling, while also being extremely comfortable. Also, riding while standing on the pegs is quite easy, and the instrument console is tilt-adjustable to make it easier to rear in different riding positions.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V is a fairly handsome motorcycle as well. It gets a round headlamp, sleek taillamp, a single-piece seat, sculpted fuel tank, knuckle guards, and a decently tall windscreen. For people looking for a more hardcore off-road experience, a Rally Kit is available for Xpulse 200.

The handlebar of the Hero isn’t positioned very high, and the footpegs are set sightly forward. These give the bike a commuter-style riding posture, although the tall seat makes it more tricky to ride in traffic than an average commuter motorcycle.

Yezdi Adventure Vs Hero Xpulse 200 4V – Features and equipment

On the Yezdi, there are plenty of features available, like an LCD instrument console, a TFT screen for turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth-enabled smartphone connectivity (with multiple connected features), all-LED lighting, handlebar-mounted USB charging port, and disc brakes on both wheels (320mm front and 240mm rear).

Dual-channel ABS is available as standard, with three modes – Rain, Off-road, and Road. Also, Yezdi Adventure gets wire-spoked wheels (21-inch front, 17-inch rear), shod with tubed tyres. The suspension system consists of conventional telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear.

Hero Xpulse comes with an LCD instrument console as well, which also gets turn-by-turn navigation (via Bluetooth). The taillight and headlamp are LED units, and there are disc brakes on both wheels (276mm front and 220mm rear), with the safety net of single-channel ABS.

It comes with wire-spoked wheels on both ends (21-inch front and 18-inch rear), with tubed tyres. The bike comes with a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front, along with a monoshock at the rear.

Yezdi Adventure Vs Hero Xpulse 200 4V – Engine specifications

Yezdi ADV is powered by a 334cc, liquid-cooled, single-pot motor, the same as Jawa Perak. However, this powerplant has been tweaked a lot, and it generates 30.2 PS and 29.9 Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Hero Xpulse 200 4V has a significantly smaller engine – 199.6cc. This oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine develops 19.1 PS and 17.35 Nm, which is respectable for a motorcycle in this class. This powerplant comes mated to a 5-speed transmission.

Specifications Yezdi Adventure Hero Xpulse 200 4V Engine size 334cc 199.6cc Engine type Single cylinder, liquid cooled Single cylinder, air/oil cooled Max. power 30.2 PS 19.1 PS Max. torque 29.9 Nm 17.35 Nm Transmission 6-speed 5-speed

Thanks to the bigger engine, Yezdi Adventure has a lot more performance on offer, making it better suited to touring as well as trailblazing. That said, Hero Xpulse has a decent amount of grunt on offer, and it is significantly lighter and more manoeuverable.

Yezdi Adventure Vs Hero Xpulse 200 4V – Price

Yezdi Adventure is priced from Rs. 2.09 lakh to Rs. 2.18 lakh, with three colourways on offer – Slick Silver, Mambo Black, and Ranger Camo. Hero Xpulse 200 4V is significantly more affordable, priced at just Rs. 1.30 lakh. The Hero is also available in three colours – Matt Nexus Blue, Polestar Blue, and Sports Red.

If budget allows, we advise going for the Yezdi ADV, as the extra power makes it the better package. However, if you have a limited budget and/or if you are a new rider, it is smarter to opt for the Hero and hone your off-road skills first, before hopping on to more powerful machines.