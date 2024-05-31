Yezdi Adventure Gets Free Touring Accessories Worth Rs. 17,000

The Yezdi Adventure motorcycle is now available with Mountain Pack Accessory package worth Rs 17,000 as standard

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles recently announced that the Yezdi Adventure will now be available with the Mountain Pack Accessory Package as standard. This accessory package includes a headlamp grille, bar-end weights, main cage, and crash guard as well as 2 five-litre Jerry cans. Previously, customers were required to pay an extra Rs 17,000 for the full set of touring accessories. Still, now, for a limited time, these accessories will be provided free of charge with the Yezdi Adventure.

However, the two-wheeler manufacturer has not specified the exact validity duration of the offer. Talking about the pricing, the Yezdi Adventure price ranges between Rs 2.16 lakh to Rs 2.20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, depending on the colour option.

At its heart, the Yezdi Adventure uses a 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine which generates a max power of 29.89 bhp@ 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 29.84 Nm@6,500 rpm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed gearbox along with a slipper clutch.

On the feature front, the Yezdi Adventure is equipped with a digital console with Bluetooth connectivity, a type-C charging port and turn-by-turn navigation. The motorcycle rides on a 21-inch spoke wheel at the front and a 17-inch spoke wheel at the rear. Suspension duties are handled by a telescopic fork and a monoshock unit at the front and rear respectively.

The Yezdi Adventure gets a 220 mm ground clearance, a wheelbase of 1,465 mm and a seat height of 815 mm. Weighing around 198 kg, this adventure motorcycle has 15.5 litres of fuel capacity. In other news development, Yezdi is also working to launch the new Yezdi Adventure 350 across the country soon.

The upcoming motorcycle is expected to get new graphics, new colour options as well as tweaked engine components. In terms of pricing, it is likely to be priced a bit more than the current-gen model. Once launched, the new Yezdi Adventure will give a tough fight to the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Triumph Scrambler 400X, KTM 250 Adventure and Benelli TRK 251, among other motorcycles.