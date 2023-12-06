Year End Discount On Hyundai Cars: Savings Of Up To Rs. 3 Lakh

Hyundai is offering year-end discounts of up to Rs. 3 lakh on its select models; The latest new-gen Verna gets up to Rs. 45,000 off

The time when car manufacturers are offering the highest discount is here as the year 2023 is coming to an end. While the festive season also attracts plenty of discount schemes, the year-end offers are directed towards stock clearance and you can expect lucrative discounts. In line with this, Hyundai has joined the year-end offer bandwagon with the schemes extending up to Rs. 3 lakh. Let’s have a look at the discount schemes on Hyundai cars in December 2023.

Discount Offers on Hyundai Cars in December 2023: Details

For starters, the entry-level hatchback Grand i10 Nios is available with attractive discount schemes of up to Rs. 48,000, depending upon the variants. This includes a cash discount of up to Rs. 35,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 along with a Rs. 3,000 corporate discount. On the other hand, the Aura gets a discount of Rs. 33,000 for the CNG trims, while there’s an offer of Rs. 23,000 for all the other variants.

On buying the i20 and i20 N-Line, you can save up to Rs. 50,000. The DCT variants of the old pre-facelift i20 are available with a discount of up to Rs. 40,000. On the other hand, the Sportz MT trim gets up to Rs. 35,000 off, while all the remaining variants get an offer of up to Rs. 20,000.

Hyundai Models Discount Offer In December 2023 Grand i10 Nios Up to Rs. 48,000 Aura Up to Rs. 33,000 i20 (Old Pre-Facelift Model) Up to Rs. 40,000 i20 N-Line (Old Pre-Facelift Model) Rs. 50,000 i20 (New Facelift Model) Up to Rs. 20,000 Verna Up to Rs. 45,000 Alcazar Up to Rs. 35,000 Tucson Rs. 1.5 lakh Kona EV Rs. 3 lakh

The pre-facelift i20 N-Line is available with the highest straight-up cash discount of Rs. 50,000. On the other hand, the latest i20 facelift gets an offer of Rs. 20,000 including a Rs. 10,000 cash discount. If the latest new-gen Verna is on your cards, you can avail a discount of up to Rs. 45,000.

If you are planning to buy the Alcazar 7-seater SUV, you can get up to Rs. 35,000 off on petrol variants while the diesel line-up gets only Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus. Apart from this, the premium SUV Tucson has also been put under the discount belt with Rs. 1.5 lakh cash discount on diesel variants. The Hyundai Kona EV gets the highest savings of Rs. 3 lakh.

The discount offers may vary depending upon several factors. We advise our readers to visit their nearest dealership for further offer details. Along with these discount offers, customers can also negotiate on other parameters like insurance, accessories etc.