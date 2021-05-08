Yamaha XSR125 (Honda CB125R Rival) To Launch In Europe Soon

Yamaha is currently working on a 125cc version of the retro-themed XSR series, which is expected to go on sale in Europe very soon

Yamaha is planning to grab a larger piece of the 125cc motorcycle market in Europe with the launch of the XSR 125, slated to happen soon. The popularity of retro-styled motorcycles has been rising globally in recent times, which could be the reason for Yamaha’s decision. Honda CB 125R, which would its chief rival, is also currently on sale in select European markets.

Thanks to a leaked type-approval document, a lot of details about this upcoming motorcycle have been revealed. The XSR 125 will share its chassis with the YZF-R125 and MT-125, along with the suspension setup and the engine. The 125cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder powerplant will generate a peak power of 15 PS (at 10,000 rpm) and a maximum torque of 11.5 Nm (at 8,000 rpm).

The dimensions of the XSR 125 will be nearly identical to the XSR 155, except for the slightly taller height (by 10mm). The styling of the former is expected to be near-identical to the latter, perhaps with a few changes all around. Apart from that, the upcoming bike will sport a pair of 17-inch alloy wheels, with a 110/80 tyre at the rear.

The braking system will consist of a 292mm disc at the front and a 220mm disc at the rear. It will offer dual-channel ABS as standard, to keep learning riders safe. Due to a lack of spy images, we don’t know how close it is to being production-ready. That said, the motorcycle is expected to make its official debut towards the end of this year.

The chances of Yamaha bringing the XSR 125 to the Indian market are next to nil, as it would be a little too expensive. If it were to arrive here though, the new baby XSR would be a direct rival to KTM Duke 125 and the newly-launched Bajaj Pulsar NS125. However, the retro-styled XSR 125 would actually have been in a segment of its own, which would make it a niche product.

In the Indian market, Yamaha is planning to launch a different retro-themed motorcycle – FZ-X. This upcoming bike was spotted in production-spec avatar recently near Atal tunnel during a TVC shoot. The FZ-X will share its underpinnings and engine with the FZ Fi, and is expected to launch in India in the coming months.

Images are for representation only