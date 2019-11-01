Yamaha XSR 155 VS Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: Specs Comparison

Find out whether the upcoming XSR 155 has what it takes to rival directly against the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 or not

Yamaha could launch the XSR 155 in India towards the end of 2019. The motorcycle was unveiled in Indonesia recently and it became an instant hit because of its retro styling. The XSR 155 is based on the MT-15 (already available for sale in India) and will rival directly against the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 and the Suzuki Gixxer 150 in India. Here we compare the Yamaha XSR 155 against the Bajaj Pulsar NS 160.

Yamaha XSR 155 VS Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: Styling comparison

The XSR 155 is the smallest and the least expensive motorcycle that joined Yamaha’s sports heritage lineup. The XSR 155 gets round full LED headlamp at the front with an integrated LED DRL lamp. The XSR 155 features a modern round shaped full digital instrument cluster that offers plenty of information to the rider.

The XSR 155 has also been fitted with a wider handlebar that definitely will help maneuver the motorcycle easily in tight spaces. The XSR 155 also features a classic styled fuel tank that helps keep the retro vibe alive. It also gets a single-piece seat and a round LED taillamp positioned on the rear fender.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 borrows its styling and bodywork from its elder sibling the Pulsar NS200. The motorcycle shares the same perimeter frame with the Pulsar NS 200. It gets an aggressive front end and a sculpted fuel tank.

Unfortunately, the Pulsar NS 160 still features the same semi-digital analog instrument cluster that looks a bit dated compared to its rival. To keep things fresh the NS 160 features a stylish new ‘160′ decals on the tank scoop that actually look quite sporty. The motorcycle also features an underbelly exhaust and a sleek looking rear profile.

Yamaha XSR 155 VS Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: Powertrain Comparison

The Yamaha XSR 155 is powered by a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor with VVA technology. This is the same unit that also powers the MT-15 and the Yamaha YZF-R15 V3. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 19.3 bhp of peak power and 14.7Nm of peak torque.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, on the other hand, is powered by a 160cc, single-cylinder, 4 Stroke, SOHC, 4 Valve, oil cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i engine. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 15.5 PS of peak power at 8,500 rpm and 14.6 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is a newly developed unit and features a new cylinder, pistons, and a balancer shaft.

Specs Yamaha XSR 155 Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 Type single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor with VVA technology single-cylinder, 4 Stroke, SOHC 4 Valve, Oil Cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i engine Displacement 155cc 160cc Power Output 19.3 bhp 15.5 PS @ 8,500 rpm Torque output 14.7 Nm 14.6 Nm @ 6,500 rpm Gearbox Six speed gearbox Five speed gearbox

Yamaha XSR 155 VS Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: Suspension and brakes

The Indonesian spec Yamaha XSR 155 uses an upside-down forks at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear. Expect the upcoming Indian spec XSR 155 to feature a conventional telescopic fork at the front instead of an upside-down unit to keep the prices in check. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake on both ends. The XSR 155 will get a single-channel ABS as standard for the safety of the rider.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160 uses telescopic forks at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a disc brake at both ends. A single-channel ABS is also offered as a standard for the safety of the rider.

Yamaha XSR 155 VS Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: Price Comparison

Expect the upcoming Yamaha XSR 155 to be priced in between Rs 1.36-1.40 Lakh (ex-showroom). The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 94,195 (ex-showroom).

Yamaha XSR 155 VS Bajaj Pulsar NS 160: Comparison verdict

The Yamaha XSR 155 will attract the attention of those buyers who looks for a retro-styled, lightweight motorcycle within a budget. The Bajaj Pulsar NS 160, on the other hand, is a sporty little commuter that offers enough grunt to make daily commutes fun without burning a deep hole in the pocket. The niche nature of the XSR 155 could help in pulling more customers towards it.