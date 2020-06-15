Yamaha XSR 155 Retro Bike Could Kick Start A New Segment In India

Yamaha XSR 155 is expected to be launched in the Indian market later this year, and will likely be priced around the Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom) mark

Yamaha Motor Company is one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in the world, and the Japanese company currently has a range of scooters and motorcycles in its Indian line-up. However, we have also learned that Yamaha is working on bringing an all-new motorcycle to the country, i.e. the XSR 155.

The manufacturer launched the XSR 155 motorcycle in Thailand back in August 2019, and does retail it in a few other South Asian countries as well. Now, Yamaha is working on bringing the said motorcycle to the Indian market. The XSR 155 will go on to create its own niche in the country, and will be the most affordable retro motorcycle in the country upon its arrival.

The XSR 155 shares its underpinnings with the company’s YZF R15 V3.0. That being said, the latter comes plonked with a 155 cc Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that belts out 18.6 PS of max power at 10,000 rpm, and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed constant mesh gearbox.

In terms of design, the XSR 155 takes heavy inspiration from its elder siblings, namely XSR 700 and XSR 900. The retro bike has a length of 2,007 mm, a width of 804 mm, a 1,330 mm long wheelbase, and weighs 134 kg. The seat height is rated at 810 mm, and the bike gets a 10.4-litre fuel tank.

The suspension duties are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks at the front, along with an adjustable mono-shock setup at the rear. The Thai-spec motorcycle gets disc brakes on both ends.

On the feature front, the XSR 155 comes equipped with an LCD instrument cluster that displays all the necessary info. The bike rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres shod in dual-purpose rubber, and also gets a circular LED headlamp along with an LED tail lamp, which enhances the retro theme of the motorcycle.

Yamaha is expected to launch the XSR 155 in the Indian market by the festive season this year, and the retro bike is expected to be priced from Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.