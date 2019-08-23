Yamaha XSR 155: Details And Colour Options You Need To Know In Video

The retro-styled motorcycle is available in four colour options and is powered by the same 155cc, single-cylinder engine that powers the YZF-R15 V3.0

Yamaha took the covers of the XSR 155 in Thailand recently. For those of you who are not aware, the XSR 155 is a retro-styled motorcycle based on the popular YZF-R15 V3.0. The XSR 155 is the smallest displacement motorcycle that joined Yamaha’s Sport heritage lineup and retails at around 91,500 baht which translates to around Rs 2.1 Lakh roughly. The good news is that the XSR 155 is cheaper than the MT-15 and the YZF-R15 V3.0 in Thailand.

This video gives us all the details of the newly introduced motorcycle. The XSR 155 is available in four colour options- Sport Heritage (White and Red), Premium (Silver with tan-brown leather seat cover), Elegance (Black) and Wanderlust (Olive Green). Like we already mentioned above the XSR 155 uses the same Deltabox frame that is also used by YZF-R15 V3.0 and the MT-15.

The newly introduced motorcycle features an inverted telescopic fork towards the front and monoshock setup at the rear. This is the same suspension setup that is also used by the International spec R15 V3.0 and the MT-15.

However, if Yamaha decides to launch this motorcycle in India then expect the XSR 155 to get a conventional telescopic fork towards the front. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by disc brakes on both ends.

The XSR 155 uses the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve motor that powers the YZF-R15 V3.0 as well. This unit paired with a 6-speed gearbox produces about 19.3 PS of peak power at 10,000 rpm and 14.7 Nm of maximum torque at 8,500 rpm. The engine gets Yamaha’s Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology and also features a slipper clutch with the 6-speed gearbox.

The XSR 155 gets a full LED round shaped headlamp unit towards the front with DRL (daytime running lamps), a round-shaped LCD instrument cluster and a retro-looking round LED taillamp towards the rear.

The duel tone fuel tank and ribbed pattern seat all add to the retro character of the motorcycle. The motorcycle also has been fitted with dual-purpose tyres with bigger and wider treads. There is a slight possibility that Yamaha could showcase this retro-styled motorcycle at the upcoming 2020 Auto Expo next year.