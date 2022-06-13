Yamaha X-Force 155 (Aerox Based) Launched With New Features

Yamaha X-Force is powered by the same 155 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine with VVA tech as the Aerox 155

Yamaha has introduced the new X-Force scooter in its homeland of Japan and is priced at JPY 3,96,000 (around Rs. 2.30 lakh) excluding taxes. The X-Force has several commonalities with the Aerox 155 moto-scooter, which has been well received in the Indian market since its debut. The good reception for the Aerox 155 has prompted Yamaha to consider bringing in more premium models to India as well.

Back to the X-Force, it boasts a striking front end comprising dual LED headlamps with a split lighting unit at the bottom, slightly angular windscreen, X-Force wording on the side of the apron, dual-tone single-piece seat, sleek body panels, split grab rails, sharp rearview mirrors, red-painted multi-spoke 13-inch alloy wheels, two-tone body graphics, side-mounted exhaust unit, etc.

The main difference compared to the Aerox apart from the styling is its improved practicality as it gets a large undisturbed floorboard unlike the central tunnel hampering the leg space for the rider in the Aerox 155. You could also see air inlets on the sides with a black grille mesh while the dual springs are also painted in black.

The design of the Yamaha X-Force gives a more serious vibe than a youthful stance. As for the performance, as you might have guessed, it is equipped with the same 155 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected liquid-cooled engine with Variable Value Actuation technology found in the R15 V4, recently updated MT-15 V2 and the Aerox 155 retailed in India.

The powertrain is good enough to produce a maximum power output of 14.7 bhp and 14 Nm of peak torque as in the India-spec Aerox 155. The equipment list boasts traction control system, LED tail lamp, LED turn signals, USB charging port, and LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity enabling call and SMS notifications amongst other functions.

The 2022 Yamaha X-Force uses telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear while the braking duties are handled by a 267 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm disc at the rear, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. It is shod on 120/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres.